No terror angle, says Fadnavis on boat with 3 AK-series rifles near Raigarh beach
MUMBAI: An abandoned boat containing three AK-series assault rifles and ten boxes was found along the Raigad coastline on Thursday morning, police said. The boat was spotted at the Harihareshwar beach in Raigad district, nearly 200km from Mumbai, early on Thursday.
A police officer said some local residents went to check out the boat that appeared to have drifted to the beach. They found a box containing assault rifles and ammunition and immediately called the police.
A senior Raigarh police officer said multiple teams were rushed to the spot and the three AK-56 assault rifles and ten boxes containing over 200 live rounds were taken into custody. A wireless alert was sent out across the Raigad district and checkpoints were quickly set up to try and intercept whoever might have escaped from the boat before it was spotted,” the officer said.
Maharashtra deputy chief and home minister Devendra Fadnavis later said the boat is owned by an Australian woman whose husband is captain of the boat. “The boat was travelling from Muscat to Europe and was sailing from June 26. The captain of the boat gave a distress call after it caught in the high tide and rough sea. Korean navy rescued the boat and the crew members and handed them over to Oman authorities. The boat drifted in rough sea and was found at Harihareshwar today”.
The minister added: “As per the preliminary information, there is no terror angle involved in this, but we have been looking into every minute detail related to the incident. Police and Anti Terrorism Squad have been investigating it. A high alert has been sounded in the state”.
Taste of life: The diet of Poona jail inmates during British rule
From the early 1920s, daily meals and rations provided to the convicts in Yerawada jail became a topic of discussion in Marathi newspapers when freedom fighters started protesting about the quality of food. The records of the prison department are so meagre on the subject of diet that not much information can be gathered from them. The prisoners were to be provided with firewood if they wished to cook for themselves.
Robbers loot ₹35 lakh from bank in Jamshedpur, tell customers they’re from CBI
A group of four armed robbers held the bank staff and customers hostage on gun point and decamped with around ₹30 lakh from the Mango branch of Bank of India in Jamshedpur on Thursday, officials said. The customers said the robbers, who were wearing masks, seized their mobile phones saying they were from the (Central Bureau of Investigation). Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said the investigations have begun.
Karnataka: Arun Singh meets Yediyurappa, says "party will expand under him"
A day after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was inducted into the new BJP parliamentary board, state BJP in-charge, Arun Singh met Yediyurappa on Thursday. "I congratulate him on his appointment. He is a senior leader and has been CM four times. BJP would be able to expand throughout southern parts of the country under him," said Arun Singh after meeting him. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also dropped from the Parliamentary board.
Karnataka govt makes singing national anthem mandatory in all schools
The Karnataka government has issued an order making it mandatory to sing the national anthem at all government and private schools as well as pre-university colleges in the state. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government released a statement to all educational institutions on Wednesday after it reportedly received complaints that the national anthem was being skipped during morning assemblies in some schools. The order also quoted Section 7(2) (g) (I) of Karnataka Education Act, 1983, which said “it is necessary to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem”.
UP: Quota politics back in focus; decision on including Nishads under SC soon
Quota-based politics seems to be returning to focus in Uttar Pradesh. A day after Bharatiya Janata Party ally, the Nishad Party, said that an announcement on moving their community from OBC to Scheduled Caste is imminent, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has now flagged its long -standing demand for implementation of the social justice committee report. It is a demand with which BJP's other ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), isn't comfortable with.
