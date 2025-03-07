MUMBAI: The Dindoshi sessions court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in connection with a 2018 cheque bouncing case. Additional sessions judge AA Kulkarni on Tuesday issued the NBW and rejected his plea for suspending the 3-month jail sentence handed down to him by a magistrate court in January this year. Non bailable warrant against RGV over cheque bouncing case

The sessions court, however, allowed Varma to make the application for suspension of the sentence and to apply for bail by appearing in person on the next date.

The case stems from a complaint filed in 2018 by ‘Shree’, a firm involved in supply of hard disks. As per the complaint, Shree had provided hard disks worth ₹2.38 lakh to Varma’s company and was paid for it via a cheque issued by Varma dated June 1, 2018, which bounced due to insufficient funds. Another cheque was then issued by Varma, which also bounced as payment was stopped by the drawer. Subsequently, the firm filed a criminal complaint against Varma.

Though Varma maintained that the cheques were not issued by him, the Andheri magistrate court found him guilty and sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment, and a compensation of ₹3.72 lakhs. The magistrate court, in January this year, also issued a non-bailable warrant against him since he was not present during the time of the judgement.

In February, Varma filed an appeal before the Dindoshi sessions court, seeking suspension of the sentence.

Disposing the appeal, the court said on Tuesday, “Liberty is granted to the appellant to file application by remaining present before this court.” It also allowed an exemption application filed by Varma’s advocate and directed a report of non-bailable warrant to be submitted by July 28, the next date of hearing.