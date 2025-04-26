Mumbai: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday stoked a controversy, saying he was not sure if terrorists had confirmed the religious identity of tourists before shooting them to death during the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir on Wednesday. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis retorted sharply, urging the veteran leader to meet the families of the deceased. Not sure if terrorists checked religion before killing tourists: Pawar

Pawar had, in fact, met the families of Pune residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote on Thursday and offered his condolences.

While touring Sindhudurg on Friday, he extended full support to the central government in efforts to combat terrorism but back down from pointing out failures.

“We were told that terrorism had ended and there was no need to worry anymore. So we were happy that it was really happening. But now, we have seen an example which indicates that they are falling short somewhere and that needs to be taken care of,” the former defence minister told reporters.

Commenting on the alleged intelligence failure that led to the attack, Pawar said Pahalgam was considered the safest place in Kashmir and he himself had visited there a few months ago.

“If we are drawing a conclusion that we have achieved success against terrorist activities, we need to be more cautious and careful while doing so,” he stated.

When asked if the terrorists had checked the religious identity of tourists before shooting them, he denied having any such information.

“I don’t know what is the truth in this. It seems that they left the women among the tourists and shot only men. Two of them were from Pune and I went to their homes. The sisters who saw everything told me on their own that no one had touched them,” Pawar told reporters.

Responding to Pawar’s comments, Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai, “I didn’t hear what Sharad Pawar said. But I heard those who were in Pahalgam as well as the relatives of those who were killed. Pawar saheb should go and listen to them.”