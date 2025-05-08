Now, track BEST buses in real time via Google maps

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a collaborative service between the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking and Google Maps which enables commuters to access real-time information about BEST buses via Google Maps. The service is also available in Marathi and Hindi. BEST is using the General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) system, an open source technology, for making the service functional (Hindustan Times)

“Commuters will now be able to know easily which bus is available at what time, which will help them save time and make travel much more convenient,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister emphasised that the collaboration between BEST and Google was a significant step towards improving the quality of public transportation in Mumbai.

“This initiative is also expected to increase the number of BEST users,” Fadnavis said, directing the BEST administration to make detailed information available to Google Maps regarding bus services from every stop to ensure commuters make full use of the facility.

Roli Agarwal, head of strategic partnerships, knowledge and information product portfolio at Google, said, “With this collaboration, we are now able to provide real-time public transport information to Mumbai commuters. Providing accurate and complete public transport information is a priority for Google Maps, and this partnership is a major step in that direction.”

SVR Srinivas, general manager, BEST said the undertaking is using the General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) system, an open source technology, for making the service functional.

“We have been working with the team of Google experts for the last two months to integrate the data,” he told HT. “The service is not limited to BEST buses only as we have integrated the data of metro and local trains and have made the service multimodal.”

Although information on multimodal public transport was available earlier on the app, it will now be based on real-time information about BEST buses, trains and metro, officials clarified.

Google currently provides details about multimodal transport in more than 15 Indian cities.

How to use the service:

Open Google Maps on your Android/ iOS device. Enter the travel destination, click on directions, then select the train icon to see available modes of public transport. Choose any suggested option encompassing BEST buses, trains and metro to view stops and real-time information.

Alternatively, search for a specific bus stop to view real-time information on available buses.