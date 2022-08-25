NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening.
The police are probing whether the employers of the caretaker, a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
According to the Amboli police officials, the woman, her son and Baraiyya went to a jewellery showroom and while the mother and son kept the staff engaged to show them ornaments and new designs, Baraiyya stole six boxes of earrings kept on the counter. Police officers said that at 8pm on Tuesday after the trio left, the showroom staff found the earrings missing and registered an FIR. The police are now investigating to find out whether the mother-son duo was involved in the theft.
Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) then directed the Amboli police to investigate the case after which they scanned the CCTV of the showroom. In the CCTV recordings, the police saw Baraiyya steal the earrings while the mother-son duo was talking to the counter salesman.
The police then got the CCTV recording of the vehicle which was used by the trio to come to the showroom and then leave.
Police tracked Baraiyya to his employer’s house by tracing the owner of the car which was hired by the 77-year-old UK resident and her 47-year-old son, who is partially paralysed, for ₹60,000 per month.
“We traced the owner of the vehicle and found out that he had given his car on hire to the UK-based mother-son duo. Through the car owner we got the Versova address of the mab,” said a police officer from Amboli police station.
The Amboli police searched Baraiyya’s belongings and recovered the stolen booty. The officer said Baraiyya, was paid ₹1 lakh as salary by the UK government to take care of the handicapped man and his elderly mother who came to Mumbai a few months ago.
CHB Small Flats: 665 allottees face eviction if rent dues not cleared in a week
Launching a crackdown on rent defaulters, the Chandigarh Housing Board on Wednesday released a list of 665 allottees of Small Flats who owe it over ₹8.4 crore in rentals. The board has given them a week till August 31 to deposit the dues or face cancellation of allotment. Each of these allottees owes over ₹1 lakh each in unpaid rent to CHB, even though the monthly rent is as low as ₹800 to ₹1,000.
BKC school will breathe easy as garbage dump gets cleared
Students of Ascend International School, in Bandra-Kurla Complex, will soon be able to heave a sigh of relief as the offensive garbage pile-up in an adjoining empty plot began to get cleared on Wednesday. The sanitation and solid waste management departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began to clear the pile on Wednesday evening. The ground, which lies between the campus in BKC-F block and the Mithi River, remained vacant and abandoned for many years.
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
