MUMBAI: Soon after a special court acquitted former home minister Padamsingh Patil, 86, and seven others for the 2006 murder of Patil’s cousin, Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, his son and rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar said the family would challenge the verdict in the Bombay High Court. Omraje Nimbalkar to move HC against acquittal in father’s murder case

Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver were shot dead in the car they were travelling in en route to Pune, allegedly at Patil’s behest.

“The verdict is unfortunate and is a shock to the family. However, rather than commenting on the judgment, we would prefer to approach the high court and continue our legal battle. We will explore all available legal remedies in our pursuit of justice,” said Nimbalkar.

He said the Mumbai Police, which probed the case before it was transferred to the CBI, had been functioning under tremendous pressure. “That is why we approached the high court in 2006, seeking transfer of the investigation to the CBI. Following the court’s directions, the case was handed over to the central agency. This itself suggests that there were concerns regarding the investigation. We are living in Kalyug,” he told the media.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said the CBI would challenge the acquittal of Padmasinh Patil and the seven other accused. He said he and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had discussed the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah. “Following our discussion, Amit bhai directed the CBI to challenge the judgment in the higher court, and the central probe agency will act accordingly,” he said.

Shah was in Kolhapur on Saturday to attend a few functions and public rallies, accompanied by Fadnavis and Shinde.

Meanwhile, Padmasinh Patil’s son, BJP MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil, welcomed the verdict and described the case as a “political conspiracy” against his father. “It has been nearly 20 years since the murders. We always had faith in the judiciary, and justice has finally been delivered. But who will return the 17 years my father lost while enduring this ordeal despite having no connection with the case? This was the result of a political conspiracy,” said Patil, who represents the Tuljapur assembly constituency in Dharashiv district in Maharashtra.

He also said the circumstances behind the case would eventually come to light. “Who orchestrated this conspiracy, why it was done, and who acted as pawns in it will eventually be known. Padmasinh Patil had been assured that he would become chief minister around 1990, but that did not happen. After he was elected to parliament in 2009, a cabinet expansion was expected. Around that time, certain individuals took the initiative in a different manner and a conspiracy was hatched. The court proceedings have also helped us understand some of these aspects,” he said.

Deputy chief minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar, step-sister of Padmasinh Patil, did not comment on Saturday’s verdict.