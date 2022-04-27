On Kirit Somaiya attack row, Mumbai top cop writes to CISF chief
MUMBAI: Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has requested Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) director general to investigate what the security personnel assigned to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya were doing when the former Lok Sabha member was attacked last week, people familiar with the matter said.
A senior Mumbai police confirmed that Pandey has written to the CISF director general to look into the role of the security personnel when Somaiya was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers outside Khar police station. Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested for inciting enmity by insisting on reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackrey’s Bandra residence, Matroshree.
Four people including Shiv Sena leader and former city mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar have already been arrested in connection with the attack on Somaiya, whose car was pelted with stones on Saturday at the Khar police station.
The CISF has not reacted to the Mumbai top police officer’s letter yet.
On Monday, Somaiya led a delegation of BJP lawmakers from Maharashtra to apprise minister of state (MoS)-Home Nityanand Rai and Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla about the attack on him and the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state,
In February this year, Somaiya asked the Centre to review his security because, according to him, he has become a target of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.
-
Why NRI/Management medical seats in Karnataka are staying vacant
In a shocking reveal, the Department of Medical Education's data has showed that a major portion of medical seats under the NRI/management quota have no takers in Karnataka. As many as 72% of the total seats reserved under the NRI/management quota were vacant between 2017 and 2021. According to a report in a leading daily, the seats go unclaimed during the counselling rounds conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, due to unaffordable fees.
-
Karnataka: 146 held in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident
As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16, the police informed on Wednesday. On Saturday, the AIMIM leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Irfan Nalvatwad was also arrested.
-
Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan is new Haryana Congress chief
The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Udai Bhan as president of the Haryana Congress. Read: PM Modi says vaccination of kids priority, urges caution at Covid meet with CMs The announcement came after the All India Congress Committee issued a press release, stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect.
-
Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon
A bridegroom in Bihar's Ara town was among three people injured whenThe groom, Ravi Shankar Kumard and his friends fired shots in the air from a country-made revolver at a wedding event late on Tuesday, police said. The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital where he and two relatives are under treatment. Bhojpur district superintendent of police Vinay Tiwary said the groom and his friend will be arrested.
-
Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi's Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn't acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposal in this regard since December. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with 'Welcome to Madhavpuram' written on it at the entrance of the village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics