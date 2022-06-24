One dead, 12 injured in Chembur slab collapse
Mumbai: One person died and 12 others, including a woman, sustained injuries after a portion of a slab collapsed in a ground-plus-one industrial structure in Chembur on Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3:15pm in Pushpa Industrial Estate in the upmarket suburb.
According to police officials, one of the supporting beams of the slab on the first floor got detached, due of which a large piece of the slab came crashing down on the ground floor, where people were working in a garment factory. The incident injured people on both the first and ground floors.
Police officials said the injured were immediately rushed to Inlaks Hospital, which is 500 metres away from the spot, so that they can receive treatment. Later, the fire brigade too, reached the spot.
Five persons, including a woman, sustained minor injuries. Eight others suffered severe injuries, one of them died in the hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Murari Jha, 24. He was married with two children, a 4-year-old son, and a one-and-half-year-old daughter.
He was critical when brought to the hospital and breathed his last in the evening.
His uncle, Pawan Jha said that he married five years ago and was the sole earning member of his family.
Others who were admitted to the hospital, are identified as - Murad Ali, 22, Dhiraj Kumar, 19, Rehan Khan, 19, Vilas Kulkarni, 58, Mohan Pathak, 55, Premnath Dhanavade, 53.
Doctor Anil Jadhav of Inlaks Hospital, where the victims were admitted, shared, “Vilas Kulkarni and Murad Ali are in the ICU, while five persons are in general ward and their conditions are stables. People suffered injuries mostly in head and some of them have fractures.”
Senior inspector Jayakumar Suryavanshi of the Chembur police station informed, “Soon after receiving the information about the incident, a police team also reached the spot. All other injured admitted to the private hospital are stable.”
