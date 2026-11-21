Mumbai: Maharashtra records an average of 42 road accident deaths every day, higher than the national average of 35, according to state transport department officials. The state also sees a road accident death every 35 minutes, with transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar attributing the high number of fatalities largely to speeding on the state’s newly built roads. College students took part in a silent march from Churchgate Station to SNDT Women’s University on Friday to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) more

These figures were shared at an event at Churchgate on Friday to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The event was attended by transport department officials, civil society groups, road accident victims and college students.

Among those present was Dadarao Bhidore, a Goregaon resident who lost his son in a road accident in 2015. Prakash Bhidore was returning home from Bhandup on his motorcycle when he hit a pothole and skidded, sustaining fatal injuries. Since then, Dadarao Bhidore has been working to improve road conditions across Mumbai, taking it upon himself to fill potholes to prevent similar tragedies.

“I lost my son that day through no fault of his. Since then, I have been filling up potholes across the city as I don’t want any other parents to lose their children in a road accident,” he said.

Bhidore has filled around 3,500 potholes so far, most of them small, measuring between one and four feet. “I have been trying to fill the smaller potholes, which are not easily noticeable but can lead to accidents,” he said.

He initially used paver blocks to fill potholes and gradually drew more volunteers to the initiative. After the use of paver blocks was discontinued in 2018, he switched to cold-mix bitumen asphalt. His NGO, Prakash Foundation, named after his son, now has 40 volunteers. “It’s good that cement concrete is being used now,” he said.

Another attendee, Yogesh Dandge from Shrirampur, shared his experience of losing both his legs in a road accident. He now works as a delivery person. “I was overspeeding on my two-wheeler and ended up like this,” he said, addressing an audience of around 100 people, mostly college students. “I understand speed thrills, but it can also have a negative impact.”

Maharashtra records around 16,000 road accident deaths every year, ranking sixth among states in terms of fatalities, transport department officials said. The state accounts for nearly 10% of India’s registered vehicles, with registrations continuing to rise every year. Despite this, annual road accidents have remained at around 35,000, while fatalities have declined marginally to about 16,000, said an official.

Officials stressed the need to strengthen emergency medical response, including ambulance services and trauma care. The state is working on an ambulance policy, currently under consideration by a high-level committee. Announced in August, the Maharashtra State Ambulance Policy aims to bring government, private, charitable and NGO-run ambulances under a common digital and regulatory framework.

The government is also seeking to improve emergency treatment during the so-called golden hour, the first 60 minutes after an accident, Narvekar said. “The state sees a road accident fatality every 35 minutes. An ambulance policy is expected to be finalised by the end of this month. With good roads being built as part of infrastructure development, fatalities are increasing. Speeding is the main cause of fatalities,” he said.

The state is also developing an app and website to provide information on ambulance availability, their locations, estimated arrival times at accident sites and service charges. The government is also planning to map hospitals at intervals of 100 km, Narvekar said.

Separately, the state is working on a framework to achieve zero road accident fatalities. The first phase of its implementation is expected to cover 11 districts.