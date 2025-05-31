Mumbai: On Friday, Naziya Khan, 35, died from injuries she sustained on Wednesday when the fifth floor balcony of Ashraf Manzil in Byculla West fell on her. One woman dead two days after Mhada cessed building collapse in Byculla

Khan and Khushnuma Khatoon, 30, were on the second floor balcony when suddenly the top floor balcony collapsed on them. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rescued Khan and admitted her to the civic run Nair Hospital. She had multiple injuries, head and chest trauma and was declared dead after fighting for two days at 2:30am on Friday.

Khatoon was also taken to the Nair hospital by locals According to officials she is in a stable condition.

The fifth-floor balcony of the Aashraf Manzil had collapsed on Wednesday causing debris to pile up on the second floor balcony and the building’s compound. The building was under Maharashtra housing and development authority’s (MHADA) cessed category, indicating it was old, rent-controlled, and built before 1969.