Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One woman dead two days after Mhada cessed building collapse in Byculla

ByShreya Jachak
May 31, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The fifth-floor balcony of the Aashraf Manzil had collapsed on Wednesday causing debris to pile up on the second floor balcony and the building’s compound

Mumbai: On Friday, Naziya Khan, 35, died from injuries she sustained on Wednesday when the fifth floor balcony of Ashraf Manzil in Byculla West fell on her.

One woman dead two days after Mhada cessed building collapse in Byculla
One woman dead two days after Mhada cessed building collapse in Byculla

Khan and Khushnuma Khatoon, 30, were on the second floor balcony when suddenly the top floor balcony collapsed on them. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rescued Khan and admitted her to the civic run Nair Hospital. She had multiple injuries, head and chest trauma and was declared dead after fighting for two days at 2:30am on Friday.

Khatoon was also taken to the Nair hospital by locals According to officials she is in a stable condition.

The fifth-floor balcony of the Aashraf Manzil had collapsed on Wednesday causing debris to pile up on the second floor balcony and the building’s compound. The building was under Maharashtra housing and development authority’s (MHADA) cessed category, indicating it was old, rent-controlled, and built before 1969.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / One woman dead two days after Mhada cessed building collapse in Byculla
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On