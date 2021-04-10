Online exams for SSC, HSC not feasible

Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state cannot be conducted online this year as per the feedback given by various experts to the state government in the last few days.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad released a short video message on Friday evening urging students appearing for their boards not to worry. “Students in the state should just focus on studies and not worry. Their health is our topmost priority,” said Gaikwad, adding that she had spoken to representatives of companies like Google India and Tata Consultancy Services in the past few days regarding the conduct of board exams in the state.

Officials in the education department said these companies had mentioned that with the magnitude of the board exams, in which nearly 33 lakh students appear every year, readying digital infrastructure can take upto two years. “They were of the opinion that this cannot be done overnight, especially this year at such a short notice. It is a known fact that in Maharashtra, considering the state’s topography and challenges with online learning in rural parts, it is not feasible to conduct exams as crucial as the boards online. Hence that option is nearly ruled out,” said an official present at the meeting.

Gaikwad said that a detailed announcement regarding the board exams will be made soon in consultation with the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

While numerous consultations have been held regarding the conduct of board exams in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the government is likely to push exams further. A final decision in this regard is awaited.