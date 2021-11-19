Only 0.29% got Covid despite being fully vaccinated in Mumbai

Only 16,967 people in Mumbai got the Covid-19 infection despite being fully vaccinated, data collated by the civic body has shown. Infections that occur two weeks after full vaccination are known as breakthrough infections. According to the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC), these infections accounted for only 0.29% of the 5,809,294 people who had received both shots, as of November 14.

The civic body data also showed that of the 3,277,061 people who had received only one dose, around 17,171 or 0.52% got the infection. “Breakthrough infections are minuscule in comparison to the infections seen among the non-vaccinated population,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of the BMC. “Vaccination has played a crucial role in reducing the number of infections, which is why we have focussed all our energy in reaching 100% full vaccination coverage,” she said.

Mumbai has an adult population of 9.2 million people eligible for vaccination. The civic body has achieved 100% first dose coverage and the two doses or full vaccination coverage is just around 68%. Medical experts say that while one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine may offer some protection, both doses are crucial for long-term immunity.

Infectious disease expert Dr Om Srivastava, who is also a member of the Covid-19 task force, said that the cases of breakthrough infections are mild. “But these patients do have fever, body ache and weakness and take around 10 days to recover. It’s like a regular bout of viral illness. None of my patients has had a severe form of Covid-19, requiring oxygen or intensive care,” he said.

The immune response generated by the vaccines in some individuals is not the same as others, which perhaps causes a small percentage of breakthrough infections. “The immunocompromised population is more likely to get breakthrough infections, as they often don’t have adequate immunity triggered by the vaccines,” said Dr Srivastava, adding people should therefore continue taking precautions and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour despite full vaccination.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people with a vaccine breakthrough infection are less likely to develop a serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get Covid-19. “Even when fully vaccinated people develop symptoms, they tend to be less severe symptoms than in unvaccinated people. This means they are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people who are not vaccinated,” it said.

The CDC also recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional primary dose of vaccine. Many health experts in India too are rooting for a booster dose for the healthcare workers and people with comorbid conditions.

Physician and intensivist Dr Pravin Amin who practices at the Breach Candy Hospital said that patients with breakthrough infections commonly have fewer antibody titers. Antibody titers determine the level of antibodies in the blood. “Barring one patient who required oxygen support, all the cases breakthrough infections that I have seen have been very mild,” he said.