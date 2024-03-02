Opp alleges ‘gangwar’ as Sena MLAs spar in assembly lobby

Mumbai: Two legislators of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena – Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorave and Malegaon Outer MLA and minister Dada Bhuse – had a heated altercation in the outer lobby of the state assembly on Friday before they were pacified by excise minister Shambhuraj Desai, also from the Shiv Sena. Some reports indicated that the two leaders clashed and manhandled each other, but Desai dismissed these as rumours and claimed they were only speaking to each other in loud voices. The legislative council was adjourned for an hour after the incident as opposition members demanded a clarification from the government. HT Image

“Thorave charged towards Bhuse, and that too in the lobby of the assembly. This is shameful and we condemn it,” state Congress president Nana Patole told reporters. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad also referred to the incident as shameful while his fellow MLA Jayant Patil wondered if there was ‘gangwar’ in the state legislature. Raising the issue in the assembly, Patil said, “We learnt from media reports that there was a skirmish between minister Dada Bhuse and MLA Mahendra Thorave in the lobby of the state assembly. The house should be informed if it is is true or not.”

In the upper house, leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said, “Clash between two members of the Shiv Sena in the lobby is a serious issue and the state government should give a clarification in this matter.”

Leaders from the ruling alliance, however, denied allegations of assault and said the two MLAs were discussing some dispute related to work. Desai from the Shiv Sena) who intervened in the matter said, “What proof does media have on the manhandling? Do they have CCTV grabs? I was there when incident happened. There was a dialogue between a minister and an MLA. They were only speaking loudly and Thorave was only presenting his side.”

In similar vein, Shiv Sena MLA from Thane Pratap Sarnaik said, “They did not have a dispute as such. Thorve wanted his work to be done before the code of conduct is enforced and was talking to Bhuse.”

Taking cognisance of the matter, deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe said that she would seek information about the incident. But the opposition was not satisfied and demanded a clarification from government. This led to a verbal fight between Gorhe and the opposition members and the council was adjourned for an hour.

Later, when the house resumed, Dada Bhuse was in attendance. So Danve demanded that he himself should explain the details of incident. But Gorhe denied the plea and said that a detailed statement would be given in house late afternoon.

At 3pm, Desai claimed that there was no clash between the MLAs, but just a heated argument. “Some people want to create a picture that there are disputes among MLAs in the Shinde camp. But this is not true. We are all united and will remain so,” said Desai.

Gorhe claimed that CCTV footage of the incident was not available wiring work was underway in the premises as per information shared by the legislative secretariat. deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the media should report on incidents in the legislature with more caution.