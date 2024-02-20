Oppn spreading false propaganda to delay Dharavi project: Sena MP Shewale

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Monday accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other parties of allegedly trying to mislead people about the Dharavi Redevelopment project by spreading false propaganda. Addressing a press conference in Chembur on Monday, Shewale claimed that the Sena (UBT) was trying to delay the project by talking about things that were technically not feasible or wouldn’t happen. Mumbai, India - April 18, 2019: South Central Mumbai Shiv Sena, BJP candidate Rahul Shewale for coffee with HT in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The Shiv Sena leader assured that the Mahayuti government, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, is committed to redeveloping Dharavi as desired by its residents, and work on the project will commence soon. The government has already declared that all eligible people from Dharavi will be rehabilitated in the same area, while the ineligible residents will be housed nearby, Shewale said.

“A lot of misunderstanding is being spread about the Dharavi project by the Shiv Sena (UBT). The state government has written to the Centre to give 350 acres of salt pan for the residents. The ones who are eligible will be resettled in Dharavi and the ineligible ones will be settled on salt pan lands,” said Shewale. “Two salt pan lands at Kanjur-Bhandup and Wadala have been selected and Dharavikars have preferred Wadala area,” he said.

He also said that the ineligible slum dwellers will also get houses on salt pan lands under the PM Awas Yojana meant for poor people.

The opposition Thackery faction and Congress have been opposing the Dharavi redevelopment by Adani realty and alleged that the government decisions in this regard would mean windfall for the development. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had also opposed giving salt pan lands claiming that it will cause damage to the environment as it acts like natural water ponds in case of floods. Shewale said that Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray had drawn up the Development Plan 2034 wherein it was stated that salt pan lands would be used for affordable housing. He added that Uddhav Thackeray had also demanded Kanjur salt pan land for metro carshed and accused Thackeray of double standards.

The BJP has opposed setting up of transit camps in Mulund and claimed that they did not want slum dwellers in their area. Shewale said that Mulund area may be dropped from the transit camps plan and they can come up in Kanjur and Bhandup, but most preferred was Wadala area as it is closer to Dharavi. He did not disclose figures on how many people were eligible for resettlement and how many were not. Dharavi is part of Shewale’s parliamentary constituency.

The MP said that slum dwellers will get houses of 350 sq feet and this was decided in presence of Uddhav Thackeray and now the Sena UBT was demanding houses of 500 sq feet. Shewale said that this change in stance was done by Thackeray to delay the project.

Shewale said that a survey of Dharavi residents was being done on an app and each house would get a unique ID. He said that a socio economic survey of Dharavikars will also be done.

He also appealed to Dharavikars to cooperate with the survey.