Oppn to stage Truth March against ‘vote theft’ on Nov 1

MUMBAI: In a strong show of unity, opposition parties will stage a “Satyacha Morcha”, or “March for Truth”, to protest alleged irregularities in the state’s electoral rolls. The march will take place in Mumbai on Saturday, from 1pm to 3pm. It will start at Fashion Street in South Mumbai and end at the BMC headquarters. MVA and MNS leaders addressing the media on Thursday regarding the upcoming march. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Plans for the march were announced on Thursday, after a meeting of senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav and senior Congress leaders – and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

The meeting, at the YB Chavan Centre, was also attended by NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, Jitendra Awhad, Congress leaders Nasim Khan, Sachin Sawant, CPI leader Prakash Reddy, and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil.

“We will take out a Satyacha Morcha on November 1 against “vote theft”, discrepancies in electoral rolls, and the alleged inaction of the State Election Commission. People will know the truth, and lies will be exposed,” said Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab.

The electoral rolls in Maharashtra have come under intense scrutiny as local self-government bodies, including several municipal corporations in the state and the civic body in Mumbai, are up for elections in a few months.

Allegations of “vote theft” have been made by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a while, implying that assembly and Lok Sabha elections have not been free and fair.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said on Thursday that the joint protest is a continuation of Rahul Gandhi’s campaign. He said senior Congress leaders will participate in the march but declined to say whether state party chief Harshwardhan Sapkal would attend.

Sapkal was not present at Thursday’s meeting but Uddhav Thackeray spoke with him over the phone to discuss preparations for the November 1 march.