INDIA aims to counter BJP’s social media influence

Mumbai: With an aim to increase the reach of the INDIA alliance across the country, the members of the group and representatives of social media departments of the coalition parties convened in Mumbai on Saturday for the launch of their campaign – Judega Bharat, Jeetega India. The opposition coalition aims to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strong social media influence in the country.

“The messaging is an important part for us, considering that the ruling BJP is strong on this. As such, we will work out a proper strategy for the same and ensure that all INDIA constituents will speak in one voice,” a member of the committee said on the condition of anonymity.

In their meeting on Friday, the INDIA constituents passed a resolution to coordinate their respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme, ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India’ in different languages.

An official release by the INDIA coalition said the participants discussed detailed strategies to raise and amplify the real issues that people face, across all social media platforms. It was also decided to align the social media strategies of the parties with grassroots campaigns, various movements and political events.

Meanwhile, following the two-day meet of the INDIA coalition in Mumbai, the leaders of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have already started to hit the ground.

Congress has organised its outreach programme ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ in all five regions of the state from Sunday. “We will reach out to the people, expose the misdeed of the Modi government at the centre and also understand the problems of the people,” state Congress president Nana Patole said. He will lead the Yatra in Vidarbha region from Ashti village, Wardha district. The Yatra would be taken out in Vidarbha, north Maharashtra, Marathwada, western Maharashtra and would be led by different leaders of the party.

On the other hand, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will resume his state tour with the north Maharashtra region. He will start visiting Jalgaon and Dhule districts from September 3. He will address a public rally at Jalgaon on September 5.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will hold review meetings for Lok Sabha constituencies in the Mumbai metropolitan region, Marathwada or central Maharashtra and Konkan from September 4 to 8 in Mumbai.