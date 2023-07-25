Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Oppn demands inquiry into Lahane episode; govt says he requested to accept resignation

Oppn demands inquiry into Lahane episode; govt says he requested to accept resignation

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 25, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Speaking during the question hour in the lower house, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that Dr Lahane was known for his service to society as well as his dedication towards work and he resigned due to the protest against the irregularities in the hospital

Mumbai: While the opposition legislators backed the former JJ hospital dean TP Lahane and other honorary doctors who recently resigned from their posts, the state government said that they accepted their resignations as the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) staged protests against Lahane and company.

HT Image
HT Image

Speaking during the question hour in the lower house, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that Dr Lahane was known for his service to society as well as his dedication towards work and he resigned due to the protest against the irregularities in the hospital. He demanded an inquiry into the entire episode. Supporting it, Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh said, “The resignations by Lahane and other doctors were out of frustration due to the politics and insults they were meted to in the hospital.”

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Yogesh Sagar however pointed at the allegations levelled by the MARD doctors against Dr Lahane and others. “No doubt, he was a fine doctor, but at the same time, he was facing the allegations that he did not allow resident doctors to perform surgeries. How can we expect fine hands to come out of the medical college if they were not given the opportunity,” he questioned.

Medical education minister Hasan Mushrif said, “It is true that MARD doctors went on strike protesting against Dr Lahane. He submitted his resignation three months before the completion of his term. On his repeated requests we accepted the resignation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out