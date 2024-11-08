HT Interview: Opposition won more seats in Lok Sabha polls through fake narrative, says Eknath Shinde

Barely two weeks ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra, chief minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Surendra P Gangan, on the Mahayuti’s prep and how the ruling combine is fielding a volley of accusations from the opposition – primarily on a slew of welfare schemes it launched recently to “benefit people across classes”. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. (PTI Photo)

He was quick to point out that despite their criticism, the MVA had hastily “copy-pasted” the ruling combine’s prized welfare scheme – the Ladki Bahin Yojana – through which ₹1500 will be given to women whose family income is below ₹2.5 lakh annually.

Shinde also underscored how the Mahayuti quickly put its house in order after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, unafraid now of the “fake narrative” purportedly being pushed by the opposition, and that reservation for Marathas and Dhangars will not hurt the OBC and ST quotas. He also criticised the Thackeray brothers, asserting that he was the one who had saved Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. Excerpts from the interview:

What has changed in Maharashtra politics since the Lok Sabha elections – when the Mahayuti had performed poorly?

In Lok Sabha elections, the opposition won more seats by setting forth a fake narrative – that the Constitution would be changed and the reservation for SCs and STs would be disturbed; Muslims were also made victims of scaremongering.

People have woken up to the false propaganda now and realised that MVA did not stand by the tall claims it had made. They have also understood that our government can work for the welfare of all sections of society -- women, farmers, youth, the financially backward; our schemes prove the point.

So, the Mahayuti learnt its lessons from the Lok Sabha debacle and quickly took corrective measures.

We concentrated on the welfare of people, and re-energised the schemes and projects that were halted or aborted by the erstwhile MVA government – the Jalyukt Shivar Yojna, Marathwada water-grid, a go-slow on the Atal Setu, Coastal Road and Metro projects are some examples.

Most importantly, we focussed on the decentralisation of the development by taking it across the state.

There are allegations that these schemes will leave the treasury bleeding and the government would be unable to even pay salaries of its employees in January.

This, again, is a narrative pushed by the opposition that criticised our schemes saying we are distributing ‘revadya’ and that our promises would not sustain.

Now, the same opposition is has announced ₹3000 cash benefit to women if they are voted into power. It’s time for them to answer how they are going to give the money to beneficiaries if the government has none. They have just copy-pasted our idea.

People however know that the opposition can’t implement such schemes which has been proven in governments led by them. They announced schemes in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, only to drag their feet or turn to the Centre for help.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress announced a hike in the Ladli Behna payment to beneficiaries, and yet people did not trust them and re-elected the BJP government.

The middle-class in Maharashta is reportedly displeased by these sops as they feel it is their money--paid through taxes---which is being splurged on populist schemes to garner votes.

Dr B R Ambedkar’s Constitution calls India a welfare state. We are doing precisely that, by ensuring all strata benefits from our schemes.

We have also focussed on improving road infrastructure, giving stipend to youth, offered medical insurance of ₹5 lakh, we waived off toll tax for light motor vehicles at five of Mumbai’s entry points – all these are for the benefit of the middle-class.

Marathas are upset with the government for not meeting their demands of blanket reservation for the community from the OBC quota.

We have kept our promise of reservation which was given to the community by convening a special session of state legislature. Marathas are being issued Kunbi certificates, which is their right adhering to the existing law.

Besides, the draft notification issued was not for the blanket reservation which is not possible. It cannot pass the legal scrutiny. It is our duty to safeguard the interest of other communities too and we have done best that we could for the Marathas.

Dhangars (shephards) are unhappy as you failed to keep your word of including them in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. On the other hand, tribals are upset over your assurance to Dhangars. How will you keep both sections happy?

We have appointed the Sudhakar Shinde Committee to study the status of Dhangar reservation in other states and a fair decision will be taken. Tribals should rest assured that their reservation would not be touched as it was given under the constitutional framework.

Shinde committee has already recommended the inclusion of Dhangars among STs. Is it possible?

It is not possible as the ST quota is under constitutional provision and any decision in this regard (inclusion of shepherds) will have to be legally scrutinized.

Recently, Raj Thackeray criticised you for engineering a split in Shiv Sena and taking away the name and symbol of the party. Wasn’t he your friend?

These things happen during elections as everyone has the right to attack others. The same Raj Thackeray had congratulated me during our mutiny. He should feel proud that I saved Balasaheb’s (Thackeray) legacy and the party symbol which was close to his heart.

Some people (Uddhav Thackeray) had mortgaged the party and the symbol to Congress for the sake of power and the (CM’s) chair. The Congress would have sold the party and symbol, had we not orchestrated the mutiny. They (Uddhav Thackeray) demanded to freeze the party symbol – everything is meaningless without a symbol.

Raj Thackeray also prefers Devendra Fadnavis over you for the post of the chief minister -- he said the next government will be formed under the BJP. Your comment?

In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak their mind. Our sole aim is to bring the Mahayuti back to power, for which we are working as a team.

I am not working for the CM’s post; I am interested in the welfare of people.

Did Raj Thackeray speak against you because your party did not support his son Amit from Mahim?

You should ask this question to him.

Uddhav Thackeray is being projected as the next CM by his party.

He is in the race for the top position, but he is not being accepted by MVA constituents in first place. How are people of the state going to accept him?

Your deputy Devendra Fadnavis has said that ‘urban naxals’ are supporting Rahul Gandhi. Your comment?

It is absolutely true. All the people agitating against the government are anti-development. Rahul Gandhi defames the country on foreign soil. What does that show?

Some people (Uddhav Thackeray) in Maharashtra call us Maharashtradrohi. (haters of Maharashtra). I want to ask them if planting an explosive under the home of a leading industrialist, or putting people behind bars for chanting the Hanuman Chalisa is not treachery to the state and the country?

The BJP seems to have overshadowed your party during the seat-sharing talks – 11 of your candidates are borrowed from them.

Not true. The exchange of the seats and the candidates between us was part of the strategy which was done amicably.

The opposition is also criticising your government citing reports that the crime rate in the state is on the rise.

We have been registering every crime (which leads to the rise in the number) and our conviction rate has also improved. There is zero tolerance for the crime against women. Under our Surakshit Bahin Yojana (safe sister scheme), we will recruit 25,000 women in police force.

Stern action was taken in Badlapur sexual attack case; similar cases will also be fast-tracked and ensured that the culprits in such cases are hanged.