Orphans in Thane try hand at cycling on World Bicycle Day

Cyclists in Thane shared the joy of cycling with children from Bal Snehalaya Orphanage on the occasion of World Bicycle Day on Friday.

Looking at the enthusiasm of the children, the cyclists decided to refurbish old or unused cycles and donate them in the coming months.

Around 60 cyclists from Wheels and Barrels Cycling Club and BYCS, along with 15 children from Bal Snehalaya Orphanage, cycled around Vartak Nagar on Friday morning. A few children were cycling for the first time and were very excited.

“Most of these children are from remand homes. They have come from a very different background. Such an event brings happiness as they are getting to ride like other children in the society. It has also helped instil a sense of confidence among them, especially in the growing up years,” said a volunteer at Bal Snehalaya.

There were two children aged five and seven who were so excited that even after cycling, that they cried for another ride and were upset. The cyclists managed to find two cycles that were not in use and donated them to the children. They would look for several more in the future.

The cyclists group made arrangements for cycles that those children who are not used to cycling could also ride. “We started with explaining the importance of cycling and its benefits. We also celebrated a child’s birthday by cutting a cake and then took out the cycles and rode along with the children,” said Chirag Shah, bicycle mayor for Thane appointed by BYCS Amsterdam.