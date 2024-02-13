OTT producer/director booked for molesting actress during shoot

Mumbai: An FIR was registered against a director/producer of an OTT web series for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old actress during a shoot at a bungalow on Madh Island in January. HT Image

After the incident, the woman had given a written complaint to the Malwani police. After conducting a preliminary enquiry, the police officially files an FIR against the OTT producer / director on Monday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the police, the woman from Vasai had auditioned for a web series at the Madh Island bungalow in January. Upon signing the film, the shooting began in the bungalow which was to take place for two days.

During a shooting session, the accused identified as Punit Goyal, allegedly groped the woman. When she raised objections, Goyal reportedly threatened to harm her career if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The woman left the shooting midway and reported the incident to the Malwani police through a written complaint.

“After conducting preliminary enquiry and talking to witnesses, we have registered an FIR against Goyal for molestation and threatening the complainant,” said a police officer from Malwani police station. The charges against Goyal include sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.