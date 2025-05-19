Over 2 million FYJC seats up for grabs

Mumbai: The first round of admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or class 11 in Maharashtra will commence on Monday. It will cover over 2 million seats in 9,281 junior colleges across the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, according to details released by the state school education department. Representative Image (HT Photo)

This is the first time that the admissions will be conducted through a centralised online portal: https://mahafyjcadmissions.in. Students will have to register on the portal and select their preferred courses and colleges via the online system.

As per the schedule shared by the school education department, the provisional merit list for the first round will be released on May 30 at 11am, while the final merit list will be published on June 3 at 4pm. The zero round seat allotment will take place on June 5, followed by announcement of college allotment lists on June 6. Students who are allotted a college must complete their admission process between June 6-12. Rules mandate that those who are allotted their most preferred college would have to take admission in the same college.

The seats of seats remaining vacant after the first round will be published on June 14, followed by the commencement of the second round of admissions. The school education department has appealed to students and their parents to rely only on official sources for updates.

The centralised admission system aims to bring transparency and uniformity to the process, while reducing the risk of fraudulent activity, said sources in the education department.