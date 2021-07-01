Over 2 million vaccinated across Mumbai in June

More than two million citizens were vaccinated against Covid-19 across Mumbai in June, a huge jump from May’s figure of 821,900, data revealed. The increased supply of vaccine dose saw a major jump in jabs at private hospitals, followed by civic vaccination centres.

At 281 civic vaccination centres in the city, 740,742 citizens were vaccinated in June as the supply to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) increased by over 23% from May. At 98 private vaccination centres, a total of 1,312,530 citizens were inoculated in June.

According to BMC’s data, it received a stock of 688,470 vaccine doses, up from the 523,440 vaccine doses in May. Accordingly, between May 1 and May 31, 493,732 citizens were vaccinated in civic vaccination centres. The civic body received 947,950 doses (the highest) in April, 810,950 doses in March, 571,000 in February and 265,000 in January. The vaccination drive started on January 16, which has, as of June 29, seen 5,435,731 citizens vaccinated. According to BMC, 2.8 million citizens have been vaccinated in civic hospitals, followed by 2.2 million in private hospitals and over 0.3 million got the jab in state and central government-run vaccination centres.

The BMC in its budget for 2021-22 had mentioned that its ultimate aim was to vaccinate 10 million citizens in the ongoing fiscal. For this, the BMC had plans to procure over 10 million vaccine doses from the international market. But as the Central government has announced to give vaccinations to all above 18 years of age for free, the BMC scrapped the plan. P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, “We are vaccinating citizens based on the supply we are getting from the government. As of now, our plan to procure vaccines from the international market is not on the cards. It is all being administered on the free supply we are getting.”

On Wednesday alone, 63,579 citizens were vaccinated, taking the total to 5,435,731. In the city, there are 281 vaccination centres run by BMC, 20 run by state or central government and 98 are private vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, out of the total number of citizens vaccinated, as of June 30, 1,727,319 are in the age group of 18 to 44, 1,583,689 are in the age group of 45 to 59, 1,424,396 are senior citizens and 3,300 are lactating mothers.