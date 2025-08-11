MUMBAI: In one of the largest recent actions against illegal wildlife trade in Mumbai, the Thane Forest Department, in coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and NGO Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), seized 226 protected birds and reptiles from the city’s Crawford Market and a nearby godown in Masjid Bunder on Friday. Over 200 protected birds, reptiles rescued from Crawford Market in major wildlife crackdown, one held

The raid followed a tip-off from WWA’s legal cell, which specialises in combating wildlife trafficking. A 15-member team, supported by multiple forest patrol units from Thane, Wada, Bhaliwali and Mumbai, kept watch until the suspect, Mukhtar Shaikh, 39, of Thane, opened his shop. Inside, officials found 30 caged animals and birds in distress. Further questioning led them to the godown, where more species were discovered.

The seizures included 10 Alexandrine parakeets, 112 rose-ringed parakeets (11 found dead), 67 Indian star tortoises, 10 Indian tent turtles, 16 Indian roofed turtles, 10 Indian eye turtles — considered among the rarest species in India — and one Indian softshell turtle. All are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which grants them the highest level of protection.

Forest officials said the animals were found in poor condition. “The primary flight feathers of the parakeets had been cut to prevent them from flying, causing permanent damage. Some had fractured limbs,” said Rohit Mohite, honorary wildlife warden, Thane. “The turtles were severely infected due to unhygienic conditions. Many of these animals are sprayed and displayed for sale, which causes them further stress.”

Shaikh has been arrested and remanded in forest custody until August 12. A preliminary case has been registered under multiple sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, including sections 9 (prohibiting the hunting of wild animals), 39 (animal declared property of the state government), 48 (purchase of animals), 48A (restricts the transportation of wild animals), 49A(a) (trafficking of protected animal), 49B (prohibits various dealings in trophies and animal articles derived from protected animals) and 51(1) (penalties for trafficking of protected animal).

All rescued animals have been moved to WWA’s wildlife rehabilitation centre in Manpada, Thane, for medical care. They will be rehabilitated and released into their natural habitats once fit.

Officials believe more shops in Crawford Market may be engaged in similar illegal trade. “We come across such cases because people are unaware that these species are protected. Buyers need to be sensitised about the origin of such animals and the illegality of their sale,” said Yogesh Warkad, deputy director, WCCB.

The forest department has urged citizens to report any information on illegal possession, sale, or hunting of wild animals at the nearest forest office or via its toll-free number 1926.