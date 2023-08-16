Third-year B.Sc students unable to enrol in colleges affiliated with MU

Mumbai:More than 50,000 third-year students pursuing a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Computer Science in colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) have been unable to enrol themselves on the university’s admission portal for two months since the academic year commenced. HT Image

The reason being the course subjects introduced in the new curriculum are not updated on the portal yet. As per the decision of the academic council, MU recently introduced new core subjects.

“When the academic year started on June 12, no curriculum was available to teach the students. On July 13, MU’s academic council passed the new curriculum for the computer science course. Now colleges and students are facing issues with enrolment for the third-year students,” said a professor from a Vile Parle-based college.

Subhash Athawale, a member of the Mumbai University and College Teachers’ Association (MUCTA), said this year, the university introduced a new curriculum for the third-year computer science courses, where core subjects and credits have been modified. “When students try to enrol in the admission portal, it displays old subjects,” said Athawale.

Students and college staff are running from pillar to post, as the last date for enrolment is August 31. “When colleges and students enquired with the enrolment section of MU, the official told them that we have not received the syllabus from the dean of Science and Technology or the Ad-hoc Board of Studies of Computer Science. As a result, new subjects are not updated,” said Athawale.

As per the decision of the academic council, MU introduced core subjects such as artificial intelligence, information, and network security in the group Skill Enhancement Elective 1: Linux Server Administration, Software Testing, and Quality Assurance, and in another group called Skill Enhancement Elective 2, Cyber Forensics, and Game Programming.

In a group called Generic Elective subjects are Project Management and Operations Research.

“Earlier, the college used to select the group of subjects on behalf of students, but this year students have to select subjects from the list. There is hence a need to upload a new list of subjects as early as possible,” said Athawale.

A MU official said, “The syllabus is already revised, and our Academic Authority Units (AAU) section has uploaded it on the university portal.”