 Over 50% of silt removed from Mithi for monsoon | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Over 50% of silt removed from Mithi for monsoon

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Over 54% of pre-monsoon desilting target achieved in Mumbai's Mithi river, with 1,17,970 metric tons of silt removed. Operations ongoing for rainy season prep.

Mumbai: As part of desilting, 1,17,970 metric tons of silt and sludge have been removed from the Mithi river, representing over 54% of the pre-monsoon target of 2,16,174 metric tons until May 31st.

HT Image
HT Image

Desilting operations, aimed at preparing for the rainy season, have been ongoing since January. The remaining 20% of desilting will be carried out during the monsoon, totaling 2,70,000 metric tons removed. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspected desilting work at several locations on Tuesday, instructing that the pace be accelerated to meet the monsoon deadline. 80% of the desilting is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The municipal commissioner issued instructions for the construction of a protection wall along the river’s drains. He also inspected the Bhandup Water Purification Complex, which houses two water treatment plants with capacities of 1910 million litres and 900 million litres respectively. Furthermore, he visited Powai Lake to assess the environmental conservation measures in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Over 50% of silt removed from Mithi for monsoon
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On