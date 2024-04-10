Over 50% of silt removed from Mithi for monsoon

Mumbai: As part of desilting, 1,17,970 metric tons of silt and sludge have been removed from the Mithi river, representing over 54% of the pre-monsoon target of 2,16,174 metric tons until May 31st. HT Image

Desilting operations, aimed at preparing for the rainy season, have been ongoing since January. The remaining 20% of desilting will be carried out during the monsoon, totaling 2,70,000 metric tons removed. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspected desilting work at several locations on Tuesday, instructing that the pace be accelerated to meet the monsoon deadline. 80% of the desilting is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The municipal commissioner issued instructions for the construction of a protection wall along the river’s drains. He also inspected the Bhandup Water Purification Complex, which houses two water treatment plants with capacities of 1910 million litres and 900 million litres respectively. Furthermore, he visited Powai Lake to assess the environmental conservation measures in the area.