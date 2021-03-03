Over 700 hospitals, nursing homes in Mumbai flouting fire safety norms: BMC audit
The fire audit conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found lapses in fire safety norms in around 701 hospitals and nursing homes across Mumbai. The list includes 38 government and BMC-run hospitals, the state government told the state Assembly on Tuesday. The fire safety audit was conducted in the backdrop of the Bhandara fire that broke out in a government hospital in January, killing ten infants.
In a written reply, the state urban development minister Eknath Shinde said the fire department of the BMC has conducted fire audits of 1,324 hospitals, nursing homes and maternity homes in the city and found lapses in fire safety measures in 663 hospitals. They have been served notices under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006,” he said.
Around 38 hospitals being run by the state government and BMC in Mumbai have also been asked to remove anomalies after lapses in fire safety measures were found during the drive conducted by the civic body, he added.
Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Potnis and others have asked about the drive conducted in January to check lapses in hospitals in taking fire safety measures across Mumbai. He said that patients from across the state come to Mumbai for treatment and a drive conducted by the civic body found lapses in fire safety measures in the hospitals.
Around ten infants died after the fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara district hospital in the early hours of January 9. Taking cognizance of the incident, the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered a thorough investigation and directed to find out why the infants could not be saved at the time of the fire. He also ordered fire and structural audits of all the government hospitals across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA seeks Bombay HC’s nod to start Metro work at disputed plot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Civic contractor dumps raw sewage in Bhandup salt lakes, green activist seeks action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 700 hospitals, nursing homes in Mumbai flouting fire safety norms: BMC audit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos persists at Mumbai vaccination centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: AC trains soon on Western Railway’s slow corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai coastal road work in fast lane, 100m tunneling done
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1,030 crore Axis Bank loan fraud case: Peter Kerkar, 2 senior Cox and Kings executives arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road dust main contributor to PM pollution in Mumbai: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar: Will not disconnect power supply over bills for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC permits resumption of construction near Banganga Talav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record corruption in the name of handling Covid in Maharashtra, alleges Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 8,000 for second straight day
- With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe not against Tendulkar or Lata Mangeshkar but against BJP IT cell: Deshmukh
- Deshmukh on February 8 ordered a probe to check if Indian celebrities were forced to tweet by the BJP to counter the tweets posted by international celebrities who tweeted criticising the government’s handling of the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches in CoWIN cause crowding at Mumbai’s BKC vaccination centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox