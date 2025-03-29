Padwa permits: Bldg proposals open on holiday

MUMBAI: Thane, India - March 27, 2025: women are seen buying Gudi to install at their homes in Thane market on the occasion of the Marathi Hindu New Year, Gudi Padwa.festival ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Thursday, March -27, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

In a first, the state government has suggested to building proposal departments of respective municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to function on Gudhi Padwa (Sunday), so that developers can gain a go-ahead on their projects on the auspicious occasion, and also avoid paying the hike in processing fee and premiums which will kick in when the revised Ready Reckoner (RR) rates are implemented on April 1.

Officials in the know have told HT that the suggestion to keep offices open for builders on the holiday came up in one of the meetings of the state urban development department (UDD), which is helmed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, recently.

The prevailing norm is to keep the stamps and registration, and transport departments open on Gudhi Padwa, as it is the day people look forward to registering their new properties and vehicles. However, a cash-strapped government decided to make the exception this year for builders, ahead of the close of the financial year. It is an opportunity for corporations to bolster their revenue. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were quick to embrace the new norm.

According to its annual budget, the state’s revenue deficit revenue deficit in 2024-25 is estimated at ₹26,536 crore and fiscal deficit is expected to be ₹1.33 lakh crore. Thanks to its many populist schemes, launched ahead of the Assembly elections, the numbers are expected to escalate.

In the 2025-26 budget, the estimated revenue and fiscal deficits are estimated to be an unprecedented ₹45,892 crore and ₹1.36 lakh crore respectively.

Sunil Rathod, chief engineer of development plan department said, “Developers seek occupation certificate (OC) or commencement certificate (CC) on an auspicious day. We should facilitate the same for them. It makes everyone happy. Our department will also work on Padwa.”

The circular issued by BMC on Thursday, which HT has seen, read: “The financial year is ending on March 31, 2025, and the auspicious day of Gudhi Padwa is on March 30. Most of the project proponents (builders) wish to obtain approval for starting their projects on this occasion and ahead of the end of the financial year. As it is an online process, people can work from home.”

Commissioner of TMC, Saurabh Rao said, “Alongside the building proposal department, we have also kept our department that collects water taxes open through the weekend. People like to work on auspicious days.”

Commissioner of NMMC added, “As the building proposal department functions online and developers are seeking permissions, it works to both parties’ benefit. Our assessment and collection department will also remain open so that the corporation can garner maximum revenue.”

Welcoming the government’s move, Dominic Romell, president of MCHI Credai, said, “BMC has allowed us permissions on a holiday so that we can get the benefit of old rates; developers have welcomed this.”