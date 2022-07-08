Palghar Sena MP writes to Uddhav to support Murmu in Presidential poll
Mumbai: Keeping political differences aside, Palghar Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit has urged the former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to support BJP-backed Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential elections, to be held this month.
In his letter addressed to Thackeray on July 6, Gavit stated that he belongs to the Adivasi community, and it will be a proud moment for all, if Sena shows its support to Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first Adivasi woman to be the President of India.
However, Gavit has left the decision to Thackeray to support Murmu instead of Yeshwant Sinha, the nominee of the opposition.
Gavit also cited examples of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, who had unconditionally supported the then UPA candidate Pratibha Patil, who was from Maharashtra, and the first Marathi-speaking woman for the President’s position. Balasaheb also backed Pranab Mukherjee for the post, so similarly, Uddhav should also support Murmu.
Rahul Shewale, Sena MP from Mumbai had already written to Uddhav to support Draupadi Murmu for the Presidential election, and now Gavit is the second Sena MP to voice support for her candidature.
-
ASI’s brother held in Tarn Taran graft case
A day after Punjab Police's plea to get remand of Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh, who was arrested for allegedly demanding a Rs 10 lakh bribe in lieu of letting off a drug peddler, was rejected by a Patti court, the Tarn Taran police on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI)'s brother in this case. ASI Rashpal Singh, who was posted at the Crime Investigation Agency Patti's office and one Nishan Singh are also accused in the case and they are absconding.
-
Amravati killing: Nagpur cops warn 300 people for posting objectionable messages
The Nagpur police's cyber cell has issued warning to around 300 people for posting and supporting hate messages on social media. This development comes in wake of the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati last month. After getting the details, police warned around 75 WhatsApp group admins that led to the removal of 86 hateful or offensive messages while four cases were registered against locals who posted hateful messages on social media.
-
Case File: When Delhi gangsters break code, get personal & target family members
Six hit Brahm Prakash (55), killing him on the spot. A week later, in the nearby Bawana area, Parul alias Anuj (19), a teenager with no criminal record, was shot dead outside his house. This is a break from the past, from an unwritten rule that most gangsters follow – that family members are not to be dragged into gang wars. The semi-urban villages of the national Capital are suddenly on high alert.
-
Karnataka rains: Flood warning given in northern districts Belagavi, Bagalkote
As heavy rains continue to batter coastal districts of Karnataka and some parts of neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka water resources minister Govind Karjol indicated that district administrations in northern districts of Bagalkote and Belagavi are on high alert as flooding is likely, news agency PTI reported. Karjol said the water level in the Krishna river and its tributaries has increased, and that the inflow into the Almatti reservoir has crossed 75,200 cusecs.
-
‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ tweet: Kangana moves HC, seeks quashing of defamation case
Actress Kangana Ranaut has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of defamation proceedings initiated against her in a Bathinda court over a tweet in 2021 during farmers' protests against the three farm laws. The criminal defamation complaint was filed by a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, Mohinder Kaur, on January 5, 2021.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics