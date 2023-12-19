Panel seeks faculty help to probe allegations against JJ Hospital’s derma HOD

MUMBAI: The two-member committee formed to look into the allegations made by JJ Hospital’s dermatology residents against their head of department, Dr Mahendra Kura, has decided to seek help from the faculty to audit the six deaths mentioned in the complaint letter. The committee has been set up by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). Mumbai, India – Dec 18, 2023: Resident doctors of the dermatology dept at JJ Hospital on mass leave, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Dec 18, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

In a letter dated December 15 to the dean of the hospital, JJ Hospital’s Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had mentioned several issues, including the death of six patients who were being treated in the dermatology department and died due to Dr Kura’s alleged mismanagement of the disease and not following the treatment course mentioned in medical literature.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, joint director of DMER who is heading the committee, said that since they had no expertise in dermatology, they would take the help of the faculty to audit the six deaths mentioned by the resident doctors. Dr Chandanwale said that all aspects of the course of treatment given to the patients and the deaths would be looked into.

MARD on December 9 wrote the first letter to the dean regarding mental harassment, the lack of a conducive atmosphere for studies, compromised patient care and difficulties faced by them because of Dr Kura. It wrote a detailed second letter on December 15 and threatened to go on mass leave, which led to DMER setting up the committee.

“JJ MARD thoroughly understands the gravity of these accusations and thus we are seeking a death audit of the patients who allegedly lost their lives under the treatment of Dr Kura,” said Dr Shubham Soni, president, MARD. “Residents of dermatology, in the course of their short experience at JJ Hospital, have already gathered the details of multiple patients; however, we request the investigating committee to inquire into the causes of the deaths in the broadest possible spectrum.”

Resident doctors said that while it was the administration’s prerogative to look after the medico-legal aspect of the patient deaths, they decided to bring it to their notice, as Dr Kura had been openly defying the course of treatment mentioned in medical literature. “The six deaths are those of young patients who could have been saved if the right treatment was given,” said a resident doctor. “For example, a 23-year-old woman from Jalgaon had come to us in December 2022 for scleroderma—an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis (thickening) in the skin and other areas of the body. She was admitted six times to hospital but given only multivitamins and high doses of steroids. Other drugs were available to treat her but were not prescribed.”

The resident doctors said the patient landed up with raised blood pressure and multi-organ failure in August and died. “Medical literature mentions that high doses of steroids in a patient like this can lead to renal crisis and other complications,” said the resident. “Similar things happened in other cases too. Though these patients died later in another department, the cause is linked to the initial treatment they received in the dermatology department, leading to the complications.”

A senior dermatology faculty member, who was interviewed by the committee on Monday, said that all the faculty members agreed to the allegations made by the resident doctors. “We have submitted a letter to DMER in support of the claims made by the residents,” said the faculty member. “The concerns raised by them are serious and warrant immediate attention.”

Talking about the mental harassment and toxicity faced by resident doctors, another faculty member said that there were several earlier instances of resident doctors going into depression. “At present, there is a resident doctor who took a gap of two years because of depression and is appearing for exams now,” he said. “Resident doctors have approached us many times and told us how Dr Kura threatened to fail them. Finally, this batch decided to go ahead and complain against him.”

While the DMER’s enquiry is on, Dr Kura will continue to be HOD and manage the day-to-day activities of the department. The resident doctors have decided to continue the protest, and MARD reps said they would go on strike if DMER did not take action at the earliest. “How can Dr Kura continue to hold the post while the inquiry is on?” questioned the resident doctors. “He should be sent on leave or suspended till the inquiry is completed.”

When HT reached out to Dr Kura for his comment, he said he would wait for the committee to submit its report.