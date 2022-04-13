Panvel – Belapur train services hit after cables damaged; FIR registered
The harbour line trains from Panvel to Belapur were shut after the cables in the location box having signalling items near track at Panvel km 48/13 were damaged by unidentified miscreants.
The train services were hit at 4am and resumed at around 7am but before the peak hours, preventing any major overcrowding at the stations.
“Signalling system near Panvel got disturbed and trains were running on paper authority from early morning. Harbour line and Trans-harbour line Panvel-bound trains were running late. The location box restoration work was completed at 7am after which the signalling also started working,” Central Railway chief PRO, Shivaji Sutar, said.
Meanwhile, Railway Police Force team from Panvel has registered an FIR against the unidentified miscreants under Section 174C (tampering with, disconnecting or interfering in any other manner with its hose pipe or tampering with signal gear) and 147 (Trespass and refusal to desist from trespass) of the Railway Act. After making a preliminary note of the incident on Wednesday morning, a case was registered after the Railway officials submitted their report.
“There is no CCTV footage as the camera was situated very far away. We are investigating and trying to get leads in the case,” senior police inspector, Jasbeer Rana from Panvel RPF, said.
-
Mangrove cell starts demolition drives in newly-acquired areas
Mumbai The state forest department's mangrove cell started to identify and demolish illegal structures built on notified forest land in mangrove areas, whose custody it has received over the past year. In the last week, in Thane's Kopri village, the forest department initiated prosecution against seven people for erecting six shanties on CRZ-1 land and action has been planned against another 100 such structures.
-
5 caged chimpanzees rescued in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; 2 smugglers arrested
Five caged chimpanzees were rescued from a four-wheeler vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday adding that two Manipur residents were arrested in this connection and they are being interrogated by forest officials. The five caged chimpanzees were kept inside a Maruti Ecco Van, registered in Manipur and carrying a MN number plate (MN-01-AG-5829), said sub-divisional police officer West Karbi Anglong's Bokajan, John Das.
-
Sharad Pawar reacts to Raj Thackery's 'ultimatum' on loudspeakers at mosques
Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will think over it seriously after MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3. Pawar said Thackeray never speaks on relevant issues such as inflation and unemployment, alleging that he is doing the BJP's bidding. Thackeray added that "Hanuman Chalisa" will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques.
-
Schools not responsible for sudden spike in Noida’s Covid cases: officials
Noida: A total of 23 children were found positive among the active Covid-19 cases of Noida, officials said on Wednesday adding that of the 33 new cases reported, 10 were children while 23 were adults. Additionally, 13 children were reported positive by Khaitan School in Noida's Sector 40 two days ago. This takes the total tally of Covid positive children to 23 in the district. The active cases fell below 50 on March 30.
-
Why states don’t go bust despite fiscal indiscipline
When I was finance secretary of Punjab, a system was introduced under which the state's cabinet was apprised of the poor state of state finances, every quarter. The note for the cabinet invariably concluded with a warning that the government is on the verge of bankruptcy. Let us examine this in the specific context of Punjab. The titled question, why states don't go bust, remains unanswered. Most of the states, including Punjab, followed suit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics