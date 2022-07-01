Panvel City Municipal Corporation inks deal with Vengsarkar Foundation for cricket academy

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on Friday, signed a contract with Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation for the development of an international cricket academy in Panvel.

The academy, expected to cost ₹9Cr, has been proposed at Rajiv Gandhi ground at New Panvel (E) Sector 11. The contract was signed by the former India cricket captain Vengsarkar himself and PCMC commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh.

Vengsarkar said, “There is a lot of cricket talent in Panvel. They’ll now also have a platform to hone their skills through PCMC.”

Free coaching will be provided every year in this academy to 101 students in the 10-19 years age group.

Deshmukh said, “Along with various infrastructure developments, we are also developing sports facilities in the city.”