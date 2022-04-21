Panvel City Municipal Corporation to develop burial ground for Muslim community in Taloja

In a major relief to the Muslim community of Taloja node, Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has unanimously approved a resolution to develop and allot a burial ground in the area.

The community had long been demanding the graveyard. The graveyard will be developed on plot 8 and 9 in Sector 15. CIDCO has transferred the two plots admeasuring 1626.93sqm and 1707.87sqm, respectively, to the PCMC.

PCMC chief, Ganesh Deshmukh, said, “PCMC plans to develop 450 graves, prayer area, toilet, caretaker room, office and seating arrangement for residents. The development is expected to cost ₹2,41,63,547.”

PCMC house leader, Paresh Thakur, said, “For long, the demand for a burial ground was being made by the local residents but CIDCO had failed to act on it. Since PCMC came into being, the issue was taken up in right earnest and we finally got the plots for it.

“We inspected the area and discussed with the technical team of PCMC on the basic requirements for the burial ground and a plan as accordingly been planned.

“There was also an issue as to which organisation should be given the responsibility to manage the burial ground. Local corporator Haresh Keni met the commissioner and took positive steps on it. A joint committee of the community members has been formed to maintain the graveyard. What is important is that everyone has cooperated on the project. There was support both from the ruling BJP and also the opposition PWP that has made this possible.”

Opposition leader, Pritam Mhatre, said, “The Muslim community is very pleased as they have waited for this project for years. All of us cutting across party lines have cooperated in this issue to ensure that the community gets the relief. They had to go to distant places to bury their dead. It is now the responsibility of the committee to ensure that the burial ground is well looked after and the community does not face any problems.”

Welcoming the decision, Iqbal Navdekar, a committee member, said, “This burial ground will benefit both Taloja Phase I and II residents. We have all suffered a lot when our near and dear ones have passed away. We have had to look frantically for places to bury them. It is very difficult when one is grieving.”

Aslam Khot, another committee member, added, “We are thankful to all the elected representatives and the administration for understanding our grievance. It was not easy taking the body to Mumbra and Kausa every time for burial. It is inconvenient, costly, time consuming and involves a lot of procedures.”

Taloja resident, Shahjehan Chougule, said, “It is good that the civic body is not only allotting the burial ground but also developing it, ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is available. This is a perfect example of what political will can do for the benefit of the society.”