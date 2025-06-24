MUMBAI: Salil Deshmukh, son of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, has alleged that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was the mastermind behind the planting of explosives in a vehicle outside Antilia, the residence of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries. ‘Param Bir Singh was mastermind of Antilia bomb scare’

Salil also claimed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on the verge of arresting Singh for his alleged involvement but he evaded action with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The case has taken many twists and turns, ever since an SUV containing gelatin sticks was found parked in the vicinity of Antilia in February 2021. It has become a cocktail of political mud-slinging, personal vendetta, and a war of narratives.

Salil’s accusation on Monday, made while addressing the media at the headquarters of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), is the latest development in a saga that has seen his father being jailed over accusations of bribery and money laundering. The Deshmukhs claim they have been targeted because Anil Deshmukh, as home minister in the MVA government in 2021, had transferred Singh in the wake of the Antilia explosives scare.

Now, on Monday, Salil, alleged, “The person who planned the planting of explosives near Antilia was none other than Param Bir Singh. He was about to be arrested by the NIA for his role, but with help from the BJP, he managed to escape.” He claimed Singh had framed his father as an act of vindictiveness.

“Based on hearsay, the Enforcement Directorate conducted several raids on our residence and took action. They did not hesitate to interrogate even my young daughter, who was six years old at the time. This entire unfortunate incident was a part of ‘Operation Lotus’,” alleged the 44-year old NCP (SP) leader.

Anil Deshmukh had made similar accusations against Singh in his book titled ‘Diary of a Home Minister’ released last year. He had alleged that dismissed police officer Sachin Waze was the main player but “wondered that the mastermind of the entire case was different”.

The Deshmukhs claim Waze is close to Singh, who got him reinstated into the police force on grounds of shortage of manpower during the Covid-19 pandemic. When Singh was police chief, Waze reported directly to him, bypassing senior officers in the hierarchy, they allege.

Param Bir Singh was not available for comment as he did not respond to phone calls and text messages from HT.