MUMBAI: A day after the death of 13-year-old Kajal Gaur, the Waliv police on Sunday registered an accidental death report (ADR) following a written complaint from her parents accusing a teacher and the school management of subjecting her to corporal punishment that allegedly led to her death a week later. Parents blame corporal punishment for schoolgirl’s death, write to cops against teacher and school

Kajal, a Class VI student of Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir School in Vasai East, was allegedly ordered to perform 100 sit-ups on November 8 for reporting to school 10 minutes late. Her family said the punishment, administered along with a few other latecomers, left her exhausted and visibly distressed.

Police said they began inquiries on Saturday, shortly after Kajal died at JJ Hospital. She had been shifted there on Thursday after her condition worsened at two hospitals in Vasai. Kajal, who had asthma, had fainted at home the afternoon of the punishment and experienced persistent body ache and breathing difficulties, her father Sikandar told officers.

Kajal was cremated on Sunday. After the last rites, Sikandar, a labourer, submitted a written complaint naming teacher Mamta Yadav and alleging that the punishment triggered his daughter’s health complications. “Her condition deteriorated only after the incident,” he said in his statement to police.

Officers said they have called the teacher and school management members to record their statements. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report before deciding on registering an FIR,” a senior officer said.

On Saturday, parents and local residents had gathered outside the school demanding action and alleging that corporal punishment was routinely used for minor infractions. A preliminary inquiry was also launched by the state education department, whose officials visited the school and said action would be decided after a detailed review. Under the Right to Education Act, corporal punishment is a punishable offence.

Later that evening, members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) visited the family and assured them of support, urging police to proceed against the school and the teacher named in the complaint.