Parents protest Kalyan school’s plan to close IGCSE board

Kalyan: Angry parents staged an impromptu dharna outside Podar International School - CIE (Cambridge International Examination) in Kalyan since Monday morning after the school announced a proposed plan to close CIE curriculum 15 months later.

The protest took place after the school, which offers education in IGCSE, CBSE as well as ICSE boards, held a meeting and informed them about the proposed closing of the CIE curriculum. The parents sat down on the floor outside the school and demanded the school withdraw the decision.

Anant Pandit, whose son is a class 6 student, said, “I specifically wanted my son to study in Cambridge International, which is why I chose Podar International School. We live in Palava, which is far away and travel to Kalyan, just for that. The sudden decision to close down the CIE is a shock for us as we are now clueless what to do.”

“The school asked us to come for a meeting on Monday and announced it. They claimed that the CIE is not profitable enough for the school and hence they plan to close it down. They also told us to get our kids admitted to CBSE or ICSE board in the same school and offered a concession of 20% on the fees. We don’t agree with that proposal,” added Pandit.

The parents claimed that the school messaged them on a common group asking to come for a meeting on Monday. Accordingly, most parents turned up as the school did not close the agenda for the meeting.

“I come all the way from Ulhasnagar to send my daughter to school as I wanted the IGCSE board. The decision by the school has shaken us. They take ₹1.30 lakh as fees and around ₹30,000 for transportation. Some parents have even taken the admission for the next academic year. Just because they are not making profit, how can they just cancel the facility? They should come up with some option to help the kids, who are already into that pattern of education, “ Neha Thool, another parent, said.

“Even if they are planning to shut it in 15 months, it comes as a sudden shock for us who have planned and admitted our children. We cannot keep searching for schools just because the school we chose is not making profits despite charging hefty fees,” Thool added.

Girish Kamat, general manager of the school, told HT, “It was a preliminary meeting and we didn’t expect such an outburst from the parents. We just wanted to convey the message clearly to them and come up with some solution for the students. There is a time of 15 months where we can jointly plan and decide the best for the students. Of course, we are committed to our students. In the last 5 years, the school has seen no growth in CIE board and which is why we suggested a shut down. The school has been in operation here for the last 10 years.”

“We have told the parents that we will hold another meeting before the weekend once we also discuss the issue with other stakeholders of the school. We will come up with a feasible conclusion with the best options for our students,” he added.

