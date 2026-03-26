Parents, teachers oppose move to shift physically disabled students to regular schools

Mumbai: Around 10,000 students studying in 198 special schools for the physically disabled across Maharashtra are facing uncertainty after a recent directive by the state’s Divyang Welfare Department to gradually shift them to regular schools from the upcoming academic year starting in June. The directive, issued on February 25, is based on the inclusive education provision under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Students of the Society for the Education of the Challenged Day School in Agripada protested against the state government’s directive on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Parents, teachers, and schools have raised concerns about the directive, fearing that many students may struggle to cope without specialised support. A large number of the students enrolled in these special schools have more than 40% physical disability and require constant care, they said.

“Some children are unable to control their movements and depend on trained caregivers for daily activities,” said Dayanand Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra Divyang Schools, Workshops Management and Employees Association. Regular schools are not equipped to provide the level of assistance these children need, he added.

Maharashtra established special schools nearly five decades ago under the social welfare department to cater to children with physical disabilities. There are 198 such schools, of which around 150 were brought under the Divyang Welfare Department after its establishment in 2022. These institutions receive government support, including staff salaries and a monthly allowance of ₹2,200 per student to cover daily needs, uniforms, and essential equipment.

However, the state government last month issued a directive to transfer students from these special schools to regular schools, stating that it was in accordance with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. The Act defines inclusive education as a system where students with and without disabilities learn together with adapted teaching.

However, Bhosale criticised the state’s decision, saying it overlooks the practical challenges students face. The directive, he said, selectively refers to provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act while ignoring the need for parental consent before transferring students. “This decision will directly impact nearly 10,000 students who depend on specialised care and infrastructure,” he added.

Further explaining the importance of special schools, Bhosale said the institutions offer not only academic education but also essential services such as physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and personalised attention. This integrated approach cannot be easily replicated in mainstream schools, he said, adding, “If such facilities are not ensured in regular schools, students will be at a disadvantage.”

On Tuesday, parents of children studying at these special schools gathered at the Society for the Education of the Challenged Day School in Agripada, Mumbai, to voice their opposition to the state’s directive. They are urging authorities to continue operating special schools, arguing that these institutions are vital to their children’s growth and well-being.

Parents also expressed concern that while the government appears willing to adjust teaching staff if schools are shut down, the same commitment is not being shown towards maintaining facilities for students. “The focus should be on strengthening support systems for children, not removing them,” said a parent who attended the protest. They requested anonymity.

Bhosale said that repeated representations to the Divyang Welfare Department have not yielded any positive response so far. He added that his association is now considering legal options and may approach the high court for relief.

Senior officials from the Divyang Welfare Department said the process is still at an initial stage, and they are currently collecting data as per the directive. “The focus is on assessing students with disabilities and checking whether necessary facilities are available in nearby schools. It is too early to draw any conclusions at this stage,” they said.