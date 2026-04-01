MUMBAI: At a municipal school in Mumbai, a corporate house has donated computers for the computer lab. In a public hospital, new equipment carries a discreet CSR tag. In a neighbourhood park, upkeep is done by an MNC that has executed the work under its name. ‘Participate Mumbai’ gives CSR a reset

Scattered CSR initiatives like these – as well as new ones – have been brought onto a single platform, the ‘Participate Mumbai’ initiative, being launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 1.

A single-window system (see box for details on how to join the initiative) the initiative attempts to bridge the gap between resources and civic needs, and positions corporates, citizens and NGOs as active stakeholders in the city’s betterment.

The BMC will create a ‘Participate Mumbai Cell’ and operations will be overseen by deputy municipal commissioner Zone II Prashant Sapkale. He will vet projects and monitor implementation, including compliance and impact assessment.

“Even if we have 100 volunteers from each administrative ward, it can significantly change how the city looks. That would translate into thousands of man-hours. Volunteers will also be given certificates, which will encourage participation,” said Sapkale.

CSR initiatives received a boost with the Companies Act, 2013, which mandated that companies above a certain financial threshold spend at least 2% of their average net profit on CSR activities. However, CSR initiatives were largely ad hoc and lacked a cohesive framework.

Since all CSR initiatives will henceforth be overseen by the new cell, the existing CSR cell, created in 2013, has been merged with it. “Earlier, most corporates preferred to directly approach ward offices or departments and execute projects on their own,” said Sapkale.

He said the Participate Mumbai initiative has changed the BMC’s CSR approach to a proactive one. “Earlier, the CSR cell was largely passive. Now, we are actively reaching out,” said Sapkale. “There are many people and organisations who want to contribute but don’t know where to go. This platform is meant to open that avenue for them.”

How will the new initiative work? Civic departments identify projects, which are then listed on the platform as vetted opportunities. Corporates can step in with funding or execution support; NGOs can anchor implementation; and individuals can contribute skills. The platform also enables companies to propose projects of their own, with the civic body facilitating partnerships with social organisations for execution once funds are secured.

The system will incorporate real-time tracking of projects and progress will be monitored through field visits, participant feedback and recorded outcomes, with data shared among stakeholders. Contributors will be recognised through public acknowledgements, including a proposed ‘Wall of Fame’.

Mumbai has long seen corporate partnerships in civic work, from waste management and public health campaigns to education initiatives. By bringing these efforts under one platform, the BMC aims to improve efficiency in resource allocation.

For citizens, the shift moves participation beyond complaint to contribution. For corporates, it offers a clearer pathway to deploy CSR funds with administrative backing and oversight. For the civic body, it opens an additional channel of resources while retaining control over planning and execution.

“Right now, we are doing a dry run. The initiative will be rolled out in a full-fledged manner in the second week of April,” said Sapkale.

Participate Mumbai

How to join

Firms can log in to: https://participatemumbai.mcgm.gov.in/csr/companies

What has changed

From a largely ad hoc approach, the BMC’s CSR programme will be structured, streamlined and proactive

The message

Bridges the gap between resources and civic needs, and positions corporates, citizens and NGOs as active stakeholders in the city’s betterment

How it works

The initiative will be driven by real-time tracking, accountability and visibility