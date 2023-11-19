Parts of Thane to face 10% water cut from tomorrow

Thane HT Image

Thanek residents will face a 10 % water cut from November 20 till December 12 due to repair work at the Pise dam on Bhatsa River, the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Sunday.

A TMC official said that due to repairs work in the Pneumatic gate system of Pise dam, the water supply will reduce by 10 percent.

The water cut will impact residential areas like Kopri, Hazuri, Gaondevi, Panchpakhadi, Tekdi Bangla, Kisan Nagar and Bhatwadi and some parts of Mumbra, Kalwa, and Diva.

Vinod Pawar, Deputy engineer from the water department of Thane Municipal Corporation said, “Around 250 MLD of water is supplied daily from Bhatsa dam. Of 250 MLD of water, 115 MLD of water from STEM Authority, 135 MLD water from MIDC, and 85 MLD of water from the TMC. There will be reduction in the daily supply. Repairs are on in the air bladder pneumatic gate system.” TMC officials urged the citizens to store adequate water during the period.