Passenger associations demand more trains, longer platforms between Thane and Kalyan

Mumbai: Shuttle services and longer platforms at stations between Thane and Kalyan, more 15-car rakes, improved punctuality, and taking measures to prevent commuters from falling off running trains were among the demands of railway passenger associations during a recent meeting with Central Railway officials.

The passenger associations met with RK Yadav, the general manager of Central Railway, on June 19 to discuss various issues commuters face. Particularly in focus was the patch between Thane and Kalyan, where there have been several recent cases of commuters falling off crowded trains. At least 23 people have died this year after falling off trains between Thane and Kopar railway stations.

Kailash Verma, who heads a Bharatiya Janata Party-affiliated rail passenger association, said they stressed the need to run shuttle services between Thane and Kalyan, a section that’s perennially crowded during peak hours.

“The shuttle trains between Kalyan and Thane will not only ensure faster movement of people but will take care of moving people from stations of Dombivali, Diva, Kalwa and Mumbra, where commuters regularly complain of overcrowding and having little space to even board the trains,” said Verma.

The Federation of Suburban Rail Passengers Association has demanded extending platforms between Thane and Kalyan to accommodate 15-car trains. “This will augment carrying capacity as well, which will bring some respite. The [CR] general manager has agreed to seriously consider the possibility of extending platforms on this corridor,” said Lata Argade, general secretary of the association.

CR currently has only two 15-car rakes on the Kasara/Karjat - CSMT corridor. However, sources in CR said that operating more 15-car rakes will not improve punctuality because the trains will take longer to switch tracks.

“Extending platforms is a big, complicated task and has practical difficulties,” said a CR official. “Moreover, it will affect punctuality as a majority of our trains are 12-car. Now that we have rectified the issues at CSMT and summer special trains will soon be out of the system, it will automatically create more space for local trains and improve punctuality as well.”

CR has ferried 1.1 million passengers in 822 summer special trains out of the 920 proposed to run until the end of June. Of the 920 planned summer specials, 353 trains will go to Uttar Pradesh, 205 to Bihar, 84 to Goa, 36 to the North East, 168 services to destinations in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa and Rajasthan, while 74 services will operate within Maharashtra.