Passenger associations fume over delayed trains, security on Central Railway

Mumbai: To highlight the problems faced by passengers on the main line like repeated delays and incidents along the Central Railway, various passenger associations met the officers in the last one week.

The divisional office issued a notice to Central Railway on Wednesday asking them to make announcements at stations when suburban trains are running late. The notice stated, “It is once again reiterated that during instances where suburban services are delayed, prompt announcements should be made at all stations locally, as well as through central announcements, with special emphasis on air-conditioned services. Failure will be viewed seriously.”

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Federation of Railway Passenger Associations, said that they have been receiving many complaints about the delays in trains on CR. “These delays are not informed through the public announcement system by the railway authorities. We have conveyed this to CR officials.”

Passenger associations this week discussed about the need for more local trains, however, the authorities are more focused on express and outstation trains among other issues. Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said, “After the 5th and 6th line was made available, there have not been any additional suburban locals for commuters. The CR officers have been looking at improving express and goods train facility where they generate additional revenue.”

Meanwhile, Tejaswini Mahila Railway Pravasi Sangh is more focused on women commuters and have been demanding security and surveillance. It’s president Lata Argade said, “We want surveillance along railway tracks to improve. There are many slums along the tracks and miscreants often pelt stones on trains. Recently, a man was injured due to this incident, CR should put up CCTV at such vulnerable locations and ensure that the miscreants are punished.”

Senior officer from CR, said, “We will look into their complaints and take necessary measures. We are already working towards improving passenger amenities at all stations.”