Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Passenger associations fume over delayed trains, security on Central Railway

Passenger associations fume over delayed trains, security on Central Railway

mumbai news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:23 AM IST

To highlight the problems faced by passengers on the main line like repeated delays and incidents along the Central Railway, various passenger associations met the officers in the last one week. The divisional office issued a notice to Central Railway on Wednesday asking them to make announcements at stations when suburban trains are running late

Thane, India - October 17, 2020:Thane railway station, People are waiting for local train at Thane, Mumbai, India, on Saturday, October 17, 2020. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo ) (Praful Gangurde)
Thane, India - October 17, 2020:Thane railway station, People are waiting for local train at Thane, Mumbai, India, on Saturday, October 17, 2020. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo ) (Praful Gangurde)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: To highlight the problems faced by passengers on the main line like repeated delays and incidents along the Central Railway, various passenger associations met the officers in the last one week.

The divisional office issued a notice to Central Railway on Wednesday asking them to make announcements at stations when suburban trains are running late. The notice stated, “It is once again reiterated that during instances where suburban services are delayed, prompt announcements should be made at all stations locally, as well as through central announcements, with special emphasis on air-conditioned services. Failure will be viewed seriously.”

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Federation of Railway Passenger Associations, said that they have been receiving many complaints about the delays in trains on CR. “These delays are not informed through the public announcement system by the railway authorities. We have conveyed this to CR officials.”

Passenger associations this week discussed about the need for more local trains, however, the authorities are more focused on express and outstation trains among other issues. Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said, “After the 5th and 6th line was made available, there have not been any additional suburban locals for commuters. The CR officers have been looking at improving express and goods train facility where they generate additional revenue.”

Meanwhile, Tejaswini Mahila Railway Pravasi Sangh is more focused on women commuters and have been demanding security and surveillance. It’s president Lata Argade said, “We want surveillance along railway tracks to improve. There are many slums along the tracks and miscreants often pelt stones on trains. Recently, a man was injured due to this incident, CR should put up CCTV at such vulnerable locations and ensure that the miscreants are punished.”

Senior officer from CR, said, “We will look into their complaints and take necessary measures. We are already working towards improving passenger amenities at all stations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out