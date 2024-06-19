 Patole faces flak as video shows man washing his feet | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Patole faces flak as video shows man washing his feet

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2024 07:04 AM IST

The incident occurred in Akola’s Wadegaon village on Monday, when the Congress leader visited the Nanasaheb Chincholkar Vidyalaya

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole found himself in the midst of a controversy after a video surfaced on social media platforms showing an unidentified man, possibly a Congress worker, washing his feet during an outreach programme in Akola district in the western part of Vidarbha region.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident occurred in Akola’s Wadegaon village on Monday, when the Congress leader visited the Nanasaheb Chincholkar Vidyalaya. People had gathered at the venue in large numbers for the ‘Palkhi Darshan’ even though the ground was rendered muddy due to rains. In the video, Patole is seen asking for water to wash his feet, which were covered in mud. Responding to his request, a party worker is seen bringing a mug of water and washing his feet while he makes no effort to stop him.

The video spread rapidly on social media platforms, eliciting many reactions and comments. The BJP seized the opportunity, with the party’s national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, criticising the Congress’ “nawabi” and “feudal” mindset. In a post on X, Poonawalla said, “Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole gets his legs and feet washed by a party worker... They treat voters and workers like slaves and themselves as kings and queens. Imagine how they treat people without coming to power! Nana Patole must apologise, and so must the Congress.”

Patole, meanwhile, claimed that the situation had been blown out of proportion. Noting that the venue was covered in mud due to rains, he said, “I am a farmer’s son and am used to having my feet covered in mud. So, I asked a party worker to bring water. He poured it and I washed my feet myself.”

Accusing the BJP of making a big issue out of the incident, he said, “They were the ones who coined the slogan ‘Har ghar mein nal, har ghar mein jal’. Had there been a tap in the area as per the slogan, I would have gone and washed my feet there without needing to ask anyone to fetch water.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / Patole faces flak as video shows man washing his feet
