Patra chawl case: ED searches at three premises linked to construction firm
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched three locations in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Patra Chawl case, in which veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1.
According to ED officers, searches were conducted at three premises of a real estate development firm. The agency searched the firm’s head office in Vikhroli, as well as two other premises in Bhandup and Mulund.
“Documents as well as other evidence relevant to the investigation are being taken into custody. The searches are being conducted on the basis of certain facts that have come to light in the probe and need to be corroborated,” an ED officer said.
The agency has alleged financial malpractices to the tune of a whopping ₹1,034 crore in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Goregaon, in which Raut and his family members as well as associates are alleged to have benefitted. Raut is currently in judicial custody.
According to the ED’s investigations so far, Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd was entrusted with the work of re-development of the Patra Chawl, which had 672 tenants in tenements on 47 acres belonging to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA). The firm is alleged to have misled MHADA and, through various illegal activities, made illicit profits amounting to ₹1,039.79 crore. ED said that part of these proceeds were routed to Raut and his associates.
The ED had earlier attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore belonging to Raut’s wife Varsha and Raut’s aide, Pravin Raut, who is the former director of Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, based in the Thane district. The attached assets also included some plots of land jointly owned by Varsha and Swapna Patkar, whose husband Sujit is said to be a close associate of Raut.
Pravin was arrested in the case in February this year, while Varsha has been questioned by the ED twice so far.
-
2 arrested for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr in Kalwa
The Thane Crime Branch unit 1, on Wednesday, nabbed two persons for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr. The pieces of ivory seized were 34.50cm long and weighed 1.40kg. On Tuesday, the Thane crime branch officials received a tip off that a man was coming to sell the elephant tusks in Kalwa. A team of officials led a trap and nabbed two accused aged 40 and 42.
-
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI freezes FDs worth ₹16.9 crore of arrested TMC leader
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday froze fixed deposits worth ₹16.97 crore linked to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the federal agency on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam. Simultaneously, the Calcutta high court summoned Mondal's daughter on Thursday after a petition was filed that she was recruited as an assistant teacher in a state-run primary school without qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test.
-
HC bench recuses from hearing Punjab drug menace case
A Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench on Wednesday recused from hearing a 2013 suo motu plea into drugs menace in Punjab. The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain referred the matter to the chief justice for listing it before some other bench in which Justice Jain is not a member. Justice Jain was appointed as additional judge on Tuesday. The order does not give out reasons for the recusal.
-
Water level in Ganga, Yamuna rising in Prayagraj
Continuous rains in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions have led to an increase in the water levels of Yamuna and Ganga rivers in Prayagraj. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri visited Bakshi bandh and Mori Gate pumping stations on Wednesday and issued necessary instructions. On Wednesday morning, the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 80.05 meters. The water level of Ganga was recorded at 80.30 meters. The river waters have reached near Bade Hanuman temple.
-
50% of Nitish Kumar’s Bihar ministers have serious criminal cases: ADR
Every second minister in the new Grand Alliance government in Bihar faces a senior criminal case, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Wednesday. Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also have cases registered against them. Both Congress ministers have criminal cases and one of them is facing serious criminal charges. His elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has studied up to class 12.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics