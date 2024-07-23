Pawar meets CM to discuss OBC-Maratha discord over reservation

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar met chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday afternoon amid the long-standing dispute between the Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBC) on the issue of reservation. The leaders discussed several issues, one of which was reportedly reservation. The details of the one-on-one meeting are yet to be disclosed, as both Pawar and the chief minister have chosen not to speak about it thus far. Mumbai, July 22 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI X)

Sources said that Pawar asked Shinde about the assurances given to both Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and OBC activist Laxman Hake, who withdrew their indefinite hunger strikes in the past only after government assurances. Shinde said he would hold another all-party meeting and requested Pawar to attend.

The meeting, which lasted for over an hour at Sahyadri guesthouse, took place a week after senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Pawar and requested him to take the lead in resolving the reservation dispute which had created animosity between the two communities.

Bhujbal went to meet Pawar unannounced after the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition skipped an all-party meeting called by the chief minister to discuss reservation. The issue has become politically sensitive, as Jarange-Patil has been consistently demanding reservation for Marathas from the OBC quota, leading to resentment among the OBCs. Since the OBC community has traditionally been a BJP vote bank, the state government has been treading with extreme caution.

According to opposition leaders, the ruling parties are looking to drag them into the issue by asking for their opinion on the matter. Pawar accused the state government of keeping the opposition in the dark on what had conspired during its meetings with Maratha and OBC activists so far. “In fact, the statements made by ruling party leaders have worsened the differences between both the communities,” he said. “Those in power are supposed to take a sensible stand if a solution has to be arrived at.”

On Monday, state Congress chief Nana Patole said that the Mahayuti alliance was in power both in the state and at the Centre but still wanted to discuss the issue with the opposition before taking any step. “They have given the Dharavi project to the Adani Group. Projects worth thousands of crores were shifted to Gujarat. Did they discuss anything with the opposition then?” he asked, adding, “It is their responsibility to fulfil the assurances they have given on granting reservation to the Maratha and Dhangar communities.”

Jarange-Patil, on his part, slammed both Pawar and Shinde for showing “no interest” in resolving the reservation issue. “I don’t know if they met to discuss development of the state or fanning riots between caste and communities,” he said. “Neither of them has time to resolve the issues of Marathas.”