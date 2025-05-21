Pawar should set example demanding Modi, Amit Shah’s resignations: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar should set an example by demanding resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah for security failure in Pahalgam and that of prime Minister Narendra Modi for compromising nation’s sovereignty by accepting intervention of US President Donald Trump in the military action against Pakistan. Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut. (File Photo)

His remarks came in reaction to the NCP (SP) chief’s criticism of his call for boycott of the Centre’s MP delegations on Operation Sindoor.

Raut had said that central government should have selected MPs with prior approval of party chiefs while sending delegations to various countries and urged Opposition parties to boycott the initiative.

Reacting to it, Pawar criticised Raut saying local level politics should not be brought in matters of international importance and national security.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray extended support to the central government over the initiative. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is one of the delegates selected by the Centre.

Reacting to Pawar’s remarks, Raut on Wednesday said: “Why is he slamming us? Instead, Pawar should set an example by demanding resignation of union home minister Amit Shah for security failure in Pahalgam attack and resignation of prime minister Narendra Modi for compromising nation’s sovereignty by accepting intervention of US president Donald Trump in the action against Pakistan.”

He insisted that government should have taken party chiefs into confidence before selecting the members of Parliament in delegations.

“I don’t want to comment on Monday’s phone call by parliamentary affairs minister Kiran Rijiju to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. He should have called party chief before selecting names for delegation so that party could select proper person for it. TMC chief and Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee has changed her party’s representative,” he said.

“The government should have sent delegation to neighbouring countries like China, Shri Lanka, Nepal first and also to countries like Turkey to expose Pakistan. But central government has opened a travel and tourism company and are sending MPs to some countries which will have no use,” said Raut.