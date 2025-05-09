Pawar’s remarks spark reunion buzz; Sule firm about staying with Oppn

MUMBAI: On two different instances recently the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s remarks that a section of the party wants to reunite with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP and that it was up to the party’s national working president Supriya Sule and the head of the state unit Jayant Patil to take a call on the issue, sparked speculations about a possible reunion between the factions once again on Thursday. Mumbai, India – Feb 15, 2024: NCP Sharadchandra Pawar party Woman's wing organized Women's Convention, at Shanmukhanand Hall, in presence of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, and other leaders, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 15, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Pawar spoke on the subject in an interview with a national daily on Wednesday and informally with media persons in Pune on Thursday. He said that while some members of his party wish to align with NCP, others do not wish to go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti. He however said that he himself has decided to stand with the Opposition – a thought expressed by Sule as well subsequently.

The theorising was stoked as Pawar’s remarks came soon after he and nephew Ajit were seen together at public and private events over the past few weeks. They met at the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute, which Pawar heads, and at the engagement ceremony of Ajit’s son Jay at the latter’s farmhouse, near Pune.

The buzz also received stimulus on the back of a similar possibility between the Thackeray cousins. On the other hand, the timing may be just right, given that the local body polls are expected to be held in four months, following the Supreme Court’s directive to the state government.

Elections to the district councils and municipal bodies are crucial since they would show if the ruling Mahayuti still has grassroots support or if the Opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has managed to regain lost ground. Two parties in the ruling combine, NCP and Shiv Sena, have been aggressively poaching from rival factions to ensure that the latter do not bounce back. Over the last few days, five former MLAs from NCP (SP) joined NCP.

A senior NCP (SP) leader who did not wish to be named, said Pawar’s remarks are a result of the disruption within the party. “It is true that most of our MLAs are hobnobbing with NCP ministers. An MLA needs to show his constituency that he is delivering. If he takes a strong stand against the ruling parties, his funds are blocked. Ajit knows this well and has been cultivating some of our MLAs, except a few who are close to senior Pawar.”

A senior party legislator told HT, “With an eye on the local polls, Ajit dada has already started poaching our local leaders. His aim is to deny us any opportunity to bounce back. Our strength was in district councils or zilla parishads. If our local leaders manage to win in significant numbers, it will become easier to rebuild the party and regain strength as an organisation. Pawarsaheb’s statements are also a message for those who are planning to defect -- that the two factions may bury the hatchet in coming days.”

Sule however, denied that there was any such proposal in the near future. She told HT, “I have always firmly stood by my leader and my father. He made it clear that he is with the Opposition parties. My stand is the same.”

When pointed out that Pawar had said that the decision on a possible reunion rests with her, she said, “I don’t know in what context he had made the remark; and in any case, I do not take decisions unilaterally.”

On defections from the party, she said, “It’s their decision; this is a democratic country. Not everyone switching sides is happy. Look what happened with Deokar.” Sule was referring to former minister and leader from Jalgaon, Gulabrao Deokar, against whom the state cooperation department began probe in connection with ₹10 crore loan for one of his institutions by the Jalgaon Cooperative Bank, of which Deokar himself was a director at the time of disbursal of the loan. It happened a day after he joined the Ajit-led NCP.

NCP (SP) MLA and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, Rohit Pawar, meanwhile, said he would welcome a rapprochement between the two factions. “I strongly support the idea of our family reuniting. As for the two parties coming together, a decision can be taken if our leaders—Pawarsaheb, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, and Ajit Dada Pawar—sit down together and deliberate on it,” he said.

Senior party leader Anil Deshmukh added, “Some of our leaders who meet Pawar have expressed that the two factions should reunite. Saheb (Pawar) may have given his reaction to the same. We are currently busy strengthening our organisation and preparing for the local polls.”

On the other hand, exercising caution, NCP state president Sunit Tatkare said, “I do not want to comment on what Pawar saheb said. It may be a part of a discussion within his own party. When the time comes, we will discuss with the core group of our party.”

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal however said, “I would be happy if it happens. I have been advocating it for quite some time.”