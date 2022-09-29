Pending applications on Aaple Sarkar to be cleared at CIDCO nodal offices on Oct 1

Applications pending on ‘Aaple Sarkar’, grievance redressal system, as well as of the services provided by CIDCO including registration of transfer of property and new water connections are to be cleared at the nodal offices of CIDCO on October 1 through a special drive.

“The special campaign, ‘Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita Seva Pandharwada’’ or the ‘Seva Pandharawada’ is being run for clearing the pending applications of the common citizens related to various government departments and services. Under the campaign, pending applications on ‘Aaple Sarkar’, Grievance Redressal System and other web portals, upto September 10 will be cleared,” said an official from CIDCO.

CIDCO has appealed to the citizens to take the benefit of this campaign for clearing their pending applications relating to the registration of property and new water connections.

Residents remain sceptical about CIDCO clearing applications in a day. “ There would be so many grievances raised about the poor condition of the roads, I am looking forward to seeing what will be the final outcome of these applications,” said Jyoti Nadkarni, a resident.