Saturday, May 31, 2025
Pending coastal maps delay 20 infra projects

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
May 31, 2025 07:46 AM IST

The state government has been awaiting maps from the agency for six months to a year in some cases, which has pushed up project costs significantly

Mumbai: As many as 20 infrastructure projects along the Konkan coastline including three passenger jetties in Thane and one in Mulund are stuck due to delays in issuance of Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) maps by the Chennai-based National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM).

Ports minister Nitesh Rane (above) has raised the issue with union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav (HT PHOTO)
The state government has been awaiting maps from the agency for six months to a year in some cases, which has pushed up project costs significantly. Ports minister Nitesh Rane has raised the issue with union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and the minister has directed the agency to issue the maps within a month.

NCSCM is an autonomous research institute under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Eleven of the 20 proposed projects with a cumulative cost of 190.9 crore are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The remaining nine projects with a cumulative cost of 58.40 crore are located in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The delay in execution of the 20 projects due to pending CZMP maps was raised during a recent meeting of the ports department. The state government has paid the fees for the maps to NCSCM, but has been awaiting the maps for more than six months up to a year, officials said during the meeting. They also pointed out that last year, the central government withdrew around 220 crore from the funds given to the state government for development of port infrastructure as the money could not be utilised due to delays in project execution.

On May 28, ports minister Nitesh Rane wrote to union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav regarding the delay in issuance of maps by NCSCM.

“Without CZMP maps, it is not possible to apply for Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) and environmental clearance. Presently, NCSCM Chennai is taking about a year for preparation of maps, which is delaying CRZ and environmental clearance, and in turn delaying the execution of projects escalating project costs too,” Rane stated in the letter, urging the union minister to direct mapping agency to issue the maps within a month.

“I met the union minister personally and informed him about the projects which were delayed due to pending CZMP maps,” Rane told Hindustan Times. “He called officials at the institute at Chennai immediately and ordered them to resolve the issue in a speedy manner.”

Following Yadav’s intervention, the state government had a meeting with NCSCM officials over video-conferencing to resolve the issue, said Rane.

HT reached out to NCSCM for comments, but did not receive any response from the agency.

Environmental activist D Stalin said CZMP maps are crucial to protecting the coastal ecology. “The concept of ex post facto clearances has been struck down by the Supreme Court, so now, projects cannot commence without prior approval,” he said. “Pressuring scientific agencies to finalise the maps hurriedly in a haphazard manner would only create further conflict before the judiciary.”

Maharashtra has the maximum number of CRZ violations including due to fabrication of maps, he said, adding, “This cannot continue.”

