Peon arrested for harassment of SoBo student

Mumbai A 32-year-old peon from a reputable South Mumbai school was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl student. The Gamdevi police have arrested the peon who allegedly misbehaved with the minor girl.

The police confirmed the peon’s objectionable behaviour over the last few days; he had also threatened to kill her if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

Police officials said Vin Sean D’Souza, 35, a resident of Virar West, had befriended the Class X student since last few days and subsequently started misbehaving with her. He even used to make video calls to the minor girl, asking her to undress.

“He would stop her in the passage area and pull her towards the gent’s toilet,” said a police officer. One day the girl’s mother found her crying, following which she immediately approached the school and later reported the harassment to the police. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the peon.

Cops have registered an offence for assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment, stalking and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The peon was arrested from Virar.