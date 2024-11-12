MUMBAI: With just over a week to go for the assembly elections, political leaders have flocked to the city for meet-and-greets with citizens. While campaigning in in Bhayandar, Kandivali and Malad, union minister for industry and commerce and MP from Mumbai North constituency, Piyush Goyal spoke to Shashank Rao about ‘double’ and ‘triple’ engine sarkar, Dharavi’s redevelopment and cleared the air that BJP will “never join hands with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena”. ‘People will see a ‘Triple Engine’ government under PM Modi’s guidance’

Excerpts from the interview:

Describe your journey as an MP and experience of helping in the state elections.

I am thoroughly enjoying myself, serving the people of uttar Mumbai, which is having a direct impact on the constituency. I have contributed towards welfare in my four decades in public life. As a minister for 10 years, I have had many opportunities to implement Prime Minister Modi’s policies and his vision. The satisfaction becomes manifold when you work for the welfare of people.

Many projects were kickstarted in your constituency recently. Your constituents also talk about your long working hours.

I had promised my voters that we will resuscitate pending projects and resolve big impact issues. I am pleased that they were resolved in the first 100 days of my tenure.

There is a perceptible change in traffic time and pollution, a world class skill development centre has been set up, jobs created and a world class sports complex, which has been pending for 84 years, has been kickstarted.

Take for example the Devipada slum rehabilitation – it was stuck, the slum dwellers did not get rent for five to six years and the builder had fled. We have disbursed ₹28 crore as rent to these people who will get their homes in the near future.

What’s in-store for north Mumbai?

A skill-development centre in Borivali and a 1000-bed multispecialty hospital in Magathane, whose progress I reviewed yesterday. The Coastal Road has received environmental clearance for extension till Bhayander – this will solve traffic woes of uttar Mumbai.

It is evident that Mahayuti will win this election and form the government.

You are the force behind the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). There are many large slum pockets in Mumbai north region -- Poisar, Ganpat Patil Nagar etc. What are your plans for a slum free Mumbai?

People have been let down by whoever took up redevelopment projects in the past. I have had several meetings with top executives of every department – SRA, MHADA, BMC, MMRDA and CIDCO. We are drawing up the list of all projects that are stuck halfway, which will be taken up by different agencies.

Stalled projects will be started soon through public-private partnership. We will ensure every slum rehabilitation project gets off the ground.

Is the current Dharavi model by the Adani Group the most viable method for slum redevelopment?

Dharavi is a unique project as there are certain peculiarities. I was born and brought up in Sion – hence, I am aware of them. They are impossible to resolve without innovative thinking. Credit goes to the Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit dada Pawar for resolving the complications.

The rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Dharavi will itself lead to a transformation of the city, and infuse confidence in other slums across the country.

What is your view on the opposition raking up DRP?

It is a shame that the opposition has no sensitivity for the poor who live in deplorable conditions. I have worked in jhopadpattis since my childhood with my late mother, both in Dharavi and Antop Hill.

My late father, and later, Atal Bihari Vajpayee would often tell me that those living in slums do not do so out of joy. They are forced to come to Mumbai in search of a mode of income, thanks to the failed policies from the Congress rule.

By stalling these projects, the opposition wants to keep them poor permanently so that they are dependent on the government, slumlords and political leaders of the Maha Vinash Aghadi.

Now, people of Maharashtra will give them a resounding defeat to show them such backward thinking and insensitivity towards people will not be tolerated.

How confident are you of victory in this election?

The last chapter of the story has been written -- Mahayuti will form the government after gaining majority. People have made up their minds that they want the ‘Double Engine’ government – across municipal corporations and local bodies. You will see a ‘Triple Engine’ – BMC, state and central governments are working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance to achieve his vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

There is a plan to develop MMR, especially with the creation of ‘Third Mumbai’, which will generate USD 0.25 trillion economy. How do you see this transformation taking place?

The Atal Setu project was conceptualised in 1962. But Congress sat on it – they were in government in Maharashtra and the Centre most of the time. After Modi ji and Fadnavis ji came at the Centre and State, the bhoomi poojan took place in in 2016 and work started in 2018.

Uddhav Thackeray came into government for two-and-half years when he delayed the project. It was speeded up again after Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar came, and completed in 2024.

After Atal Setu, the world is our opportunity – going forward, Mumbai and MMR will generate a trillion-dollar economy.

In the future, will BJP join hands with Shiv Sena UBT?

Absolutely no chance.