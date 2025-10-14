Mumbai: Work on Metro Line 2—also known as the Yellow Line—which will connect Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs, is progressing steadily, according to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials. Divided into two segments, Line 2A and Line 2B, the corridor is being opened in phases. Phase 1 of Metro 2B on track for Dec launch, next phase by summer 2026

Line 2A, connecting Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West, is already operational. Line 2B, which extends from DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd, is currently under construction, with trial runs underway on its first phase—a 5.3-km stretch between Mandale and Diamond Garden in Chembur. This phase is expected to become operational by December.

MMRDA plans to open the second phase, from DN Nagar to Saraswat Nagar in Khar, by next summer. This would leave only the central stretch between Saraswat Nagar and Diamond Garden pending. Once complete, the 23.6-km Line 2B corridor, with 20 stations, will offer a second crucial east-west metro connection in the city. Currently, only Metro 1 (Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar) links the eastern and western suburbs.

The pace of work in the western suburbs is proceeding at a steady pace, according to MMRDA officials aware of developments. “We are aiming to make phase 2 operational till Saraswat Nagar, which would connect to line 2A at DN Nagar by summer next year. The middle portion of this metro line will take more time, so we can certainly operate this corridor in phases,” said an official.

Stations likely to be opened under phase 2 include ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, and Saraswat Nagar, covering congested areas along Link Road and SV Road. After this, the central section would remain, covering nine stations across Bandra (West), BKC, Kurla, and Chembur. The deadline for this phase is still unclear.

While trial runs on phase 1 of the line are underway, senior officials said the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has granted clearance. “We have received necessary clearances, but we still want to make it all the more robust before making it operational,” said another MMRDA official.

Residents of Chembur are eagerly awaiting the launch. “The stretch under phase 1 should have been longer for it to be helpful to commuters who want to switch to metro rail. Every day, we see the empty metro rakes running on trial, but we are not sure when it will be operational,” said Chembur resident Rajkumar Sharma.

The estimated cost of the Line 2B corridor is ₹10,986 crore. The first phase, from Mandale to Diamond Garden, was initially scheduled to open alongside Metro 3 (Aqua Line) earlier this month, but delays pushed it back.

According to original timelines, the entire corridor was to be completed by October 2022. However, the project suffered significant delays due to contractor underperformance, the relocation of power transmission lines, and other bureaucratic hurdles. In fact, for one of the key packages, covering the stretch from BKC–MTNL to Diamond Garden, a contractor was appointed only in March 2022, nearly two years behind schedule.

Meanwhile, MMRDA has temporarily revised schedules for Metro Line 7 (Red Line) and Metro 2A between October 12 and 18, to accommodate integration work with the upcoming Metro 9, an extension of the Red Line.

These changes are part of the final system integration and safety trials between Metro 7 (Gundavali to Ovaripada) and phase 1 of Line 9 (Dahisar East to Kashi Gaon).